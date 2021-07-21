Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Is there anything more exciting than planning a trip somewhere fun, especially after the rough year and a half we’ve all endured? Yes, sometimes packing can be a bit stressful, but with the right tools and a solid game plan, you can breeze through the process a little easier.

We’ve rounded up the 16 best travel jewelry cases to store your precious gems, so you can spend more time on the beach and less time in your hotel, detangling all those necklaces you probably threw in a Ziploc bag.

Top-rated travel jewelry cases

For the ring lovers at heart, this jewelry case features a five-section ring roll that can hold a multitude of accessories, both dainty and statement. Plus, the divider can be removable for more space for larger pieces.

Another organizer that can store a plethora of jewelry pieces, this pick from BAGSMART rolls up nicely into a little handbag-looking organizer, and can be hung anywhere in your hotel room or Airbnb for easy access.

Store your jewelry in serious style with these Mark & Graham travel jewelry cases. This medium-sized case comes in 15 different shades and can be monogrammed for a truly special organizer.

We love that this little jewelry box comes with a convenient mirror. Plus, the dividers are removable and the case is waterproof, too.

Simple, chic and ideal for just the essentials, this travel jewelry case from Mejuri comes in three different styles of leather, can be monogrammed for personalization and will fit dainty, smaller pieces perfectly.

Double-layered to fit all of your jewelry and then some, this organizer comes in four colors, offers a customizable layout for organization to fit your needs and can easily fit larger pieces like cuff bracelets or statement necklaces.

For the truly jewelry-obsessed, this little briefcase from Necklet is a perfect addition to your carry-on. Made with black vegan leather, this store-it-all case features six pages of jewelry organization and will fit basically anything and everything you need for your next trip.

This mini jewelry box comes in four colors, fits all the essentials and couldn’t be more affordable!

If you’re looking for a travel jewelry case that lays flat, this is the one for you. It has a soft exterior, can hold a lot of different types of jewelry and comes in five chic colors and patterns.

Another hanging jewelry case that’s ideal for travel, this pick from Béis is lined with super soft microfiber, gentle enough for fine jewelry and has clear windows so you can find your jewels easily.

Affordable, simple and great for those who like to travel with a lot of accessories, this pick has a ton of ear stud storage for anyone who can’t live without their earrings.

If you don’t have a ton of room in your carry-on, this small travel jewelry pouch can fit just the right amount of jewelry essentials without the bulk.

Another smaller jewelry case for those traveling light, this pick from Hudson+Bleecker features a large drawstring pocket, ideal for watch storage and any large statement pieces you might be bringing along with you. Plus, it has a few spots for organizing your rings and earrings.

Made with Italian pebbled leather and lined with luxe suede, this compact travel case comes in three colors, can be monogrammed for more personalization and will last you a long time.

This smooth, velvety jewelry box organizer will look so chic amongst your carry-on items. It’s big enough to hold the necessities and comes in colors like emerald and periwinkle.

For more stories like this, check out:

