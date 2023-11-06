They say gift-giving is not about the price tag but the intention. To be fair, there are some presents that make your loved ones feel extra special. This year, we have curated a list of luxurious items that will elevate your partner's or family member's wish list, plus make them feel super spoiled.

From shimmery jewelry to kitchen appliances, there are many opportunities to indulge their desires. Below you'll find a list of high-end items for men and women that will cater to all interests and tastes.

Luxury gifts for her | Luxury gift for men

Luxury gifts for her

If she's a fan of peanut butter cups, she'll love this grown-up version. "A bite of quality chocolate feels like a luxurious experience to me. I’ve ordered a few boxes from Lagusta’s Luscious over the last few years and have been oh-so satisfied by the richness that stems from the ingredients they use," says senior SEO editor Jess Bender.

"I am a big candle girl and I haven’t been burning as many candles since getting this because the scents are so luxe that it makes me feel like I’m at a hotel and everyone always compliments the scents when they come over," said editor Vivien Moon.

The best part? You don't need to add water to this diffuser.

Offer a ring that can be personalized with the engraving of your choice. "This is more like budget luxury but I love this ring from Gorjana. It’s engravable and a ring I wear every single day. It’s such a timeless piece I have in my jewelry box that I hope to wear for years to come," says intern Domonique Tolliver.

Scents can play a role in our space and make it feel more luxe. This candle in particular will give them a rich olfactory experience with its orange blossom blend.

"I was gifted this Le Labo candle last year and love it. The scent is so lovely and it really lasts a long time. You can also personalize it with their name which is a sweet touch!" says associate editor Emma Stessman.

Add a hint of tropical to their home with this luxe shower curtain. Printfresh offers an array of pajama sets, loungewear and home goods to enhance any living space.

"I’ve been prioritizing adding luxe touches to my apartment since [my current apartment] is the best place I’ve lived in my adult life. It’s weird to get excited about purchasing a shower curtain, but THIS is a work of art!" says Bender.

They say good things come in small packages, and this edgy pouch is great to keep things minimal yet artistic. Social editorial assistant Annie Shigo loves this mini bag "for any art or fashion lover who wants a unique bag."

It's made from Russian leather and recycled polyester with a 'Love' sign across the material.

Is she a makeup guru always on the road? This mirror fold comes with long-lasting LEDs for a flawless makeup application and can be stored easily in a carry-on or backpack.

The mirror folds down flat and is a great travel essential for the lady who needs instant beauty touch-ups. Personally, I would love this on my wish list as I am constantly on the move and some hotel rooms don't offer great lighting.

For the woman who enjoys spending time in bed, this knitted blanket is the best choice. "I never believed the hype about weighted blankets until I tried this, it’s so soothing. The woven design also makes it super breathable, which I love because I’m a hot sleeper," says Stessman.

Let them create impeccable recipes with this USA-made cast-iron Dutch oven from Lodge. Bender is a real chef and she's dying to get her hands on this kitchen tool.

"I have high trust in the brand to make products that’ll last you for decades (if not your entire life) and I’m gutted that I’m not in the market for a new Dutch oven because I desperately want this."

This is my most-priced possession and favorite fragrance. It has become my signature scent and people have regularly stopped me to ask what I am wearing.

Valaya's vanilla notes make this perfume feel ultra-luxurious, plus it doesn't feel too extravagant. It has a smell that everyone will notice around you.

Real (and high-quality) cashmere is really hard to come by. This one from Garin is for the ladies who love luxury pieces meant to last. "I want to gift it to my mom who only likes Loro Piana. It’s so soft, has a beautiful design, and is so understated but beautiful I am in love," says Moon.

Bring the spa to her home with this infrared sauna blanket. The portable device helps detoxify while enhancing circulation and delivering glowing results to the skin.

Commerce editor Julie Ricevuto says, "It makes me feel so good afterward! I love using it to detox my body and for muscle recovery after extra hard workouts...it’s the best gift for the health-obsessed friend or family member."

Luxury gifts for men

Enhance his hosting skills with this Via Carota cocktail kit featuring two bottles and two lowball glasses.

"My brother and I have been trying out the Negroni set (including a classic and white version) and have been blown away at how perfectly executed they are," adds Bender.

If he loves to snuggle, gift him this cozy blanket that won't shrink. "I got this for my friend’s mom one year and it always makes me so happy when I see it on her couch every time I’m at her house! I was honestly kind of jealous when I gave it to her... it really is as soft as everyone says!" says Stessman.

Cotton rugs are a thing of the past. Elevate his bathroom with this luxe bath mat. Production coordinator Camryn Privette says this mat "is exactly what my bathroom was missing. Not to mention, when wet, the wood releases a scent that’s therapeutic and calming."

I own several tops and loungewear pieces from Buck Mason, and the quality is superior. Personally, I would like to gift this to my brother because the material is super soft and cozy.

It's made from Italian wool and the men's collection exudes "quiet luxury" not to mention, that these are pieces that will last a lifetime.

Whether he is training for a marathon or just health-obsessed, this gift is perfect for improving fitness goals.

"It is by far the most in-depth health and fitness tracker out there. It tracks sleep, activities, stress and so much and it gives you a readiness score that helps you figure out how hard you should go in your workouts for the day. I also love that it doesn’t have a screen so you’re not constantly getting bombarded by notifications," shares Stessman.

Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate this thoughtful and warm gift. The gloves are designed to keep hands dry and toasty while they are exploring outside, especially during extreme cold temperatures.

"These are perfect for the outdoorsy person in your life (and on the scale of money for quality gloves, these are actually quite reasonable for being heated) or great for the person who has everything," says senior social media editor Kate McCarthy.

Every traveler needs an efficient yet roomy carry-on. This one from Away is a bestseller for its quality and lifetime guarantee.

"My Away carry-on is still one of the best gifts I’ve ever received (thanks, Dad!). I exclusively pack in a carry-on and this one fits everything I need for week-long (or longer) trips," says Stessman.

For the chef in your life, indulge him with his own pizza oven. This one will deliver crispy results and he will enjoy making all kinds of pizza recipes.

"It’s electric, so you don’t need outdoor space or propane, and for $400 it’s pretty reasonable compared to its $1,000 counterparts," says McCarthy.