Whether you're thick as thieves or only get to see each other on holidays, you have to admit that brothers keep life interesting. So, when it comes time to select a gift for your brother, it makes sense that you'd want to find something as unique and cool as they are.

Lucky for you, the Shop TODAY team has a few gift ideas (45, to be precise) for every brother, every occasion and every budget. You'll even find something here for the guy that has everything. Happy shopping!

Gifts under $25 | Gifts under $50 | Gifts under $100 | Gifts worth the splurge

Gifts for brothers under $25

Shopping for a brother with a major sweet tooth? Score some brownie points with this unique chocolate bar that’s made with doughnuts, milk chocolate and coffee grounds. If you can distract him for a minute, you might be able to sneak a square for yourself.

Your brother is pretty lucky to have you in his life, and it doesn't hurt to spell it out for him once in a while. This cheeky mug does just that with the following message — "This is your daily reminder that you have the best sister in the world." It also comes in two sizes: 11 oz. and 15 oz.

Guys like to smell good, too! This fragrant spray has notes of apple, single malt whiskey and white oak, and it can be used as an all-day scent or as a temporary pick-me-up.

Sure, you like to tease each other, but if you’ve got the best brother in the galaxy, he’s sure to appreciate this tee that tells him how rad he is. It’s available in sizes S-3XL and comes in three colors: charcoal, navy and black.

Game on! Avid video game fans will rock this tee with pride. It’s inspired by Mario Kart and features images of Mario, Luigi and Bowser.

Have a favorite photo with your brother? Gift it to him alongside this personalized frame that's engraved with the following message: "A brother shares childhood memories and grown-up dreams." It can be customized with your brother's name or a two-line phrase and comes in three sizes.

Sometimes, the simplest gifts can elicit the biggest reaction. Take this variety pack of Samuel Adams for example. It comes with 12 cans of beer (12 oz. each) in several seasonal flavors. The best part? You can get it delivered to your brother's house directly!

Perfect for brews and sodas alike, these pint glasses can be customized with your brother’s name and feature the following message etched in: “The Man. The Myth. The Legend.”

Available in eight colors and three sizes, this can cooler is a great gift option for the brother who prefers to enjoy his drinks ice cold. The dishwasher-safe design is made of rust-resistant stainless steel and can even be customized with your bro's name.

Gifts for brothers under $50

Whether he’s a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw devotee, your "Harry Potter"-loving brother will be enchanted by this ornament that features the Sorting Hat, a house crest and your brother’s name.

Fact: You can never have too many razors! Your brother can add to his collection with this set that comes with a razor featuring built-in exfoliation, three blade refills, a travel case and a magnetic stand.

During this 90-minute live virtual class, an instructor will walk participants through the ins and outs of tasting different beer varieties. Your brother will also get to sample six different types: gose, IPA, porter, pilsner, stout and hefeweizen.

Filled with over 80 recipes that are inspired by “Star Wars,” this cookbook is a fun gift option for fans of the iconic film series. It features recipes for drinks, appetizers, main courses and desserts.

For guys who are constantly draining their phone battery, this Otterbox charger stand is a must-have. It’s made with MagSafe technology, meaning it has a raised magnet pad that attaches to iPhones with MagSafe compatibility.

When he’s ready to kick his feet back and get cozy, your brother’s feet will crave the comfort of these temperature regulating microsuede booties. Notable features include memory foam lining, a machine washable material and a convenient on/off design.

Whether he sports it around the house or at work, your brother will look extra sharp in this cashmere quarter-zip sweater. The comfy style comes in three colors — cream, blue and gray — and is available in sizes S-XL.

You’re never too old for stuffed animals! This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle one would look great in your brother’s room, on a mantel or anywhere in between. Leonardo looks pretty realistic with his “L” belt buckle, blue detailing and slice of pizza in hand.

When the temperature drops, a puffer vest is a practical addition to your wardrobe. This one comes in a neutral navy hue that will go with just about everything and can easily be folded up in your brother’s bag or stored in his car.

Whether he’s got a leather jacket or shoes, your brother will be eager to keep them in tip-top shape and this leather care kit can help. It comes with conditioner, cleaner and lint-free application cloths. Plus, it can be used on care interiors and furniture!

Fans of “The Legend of Zelda” will be psyched to receive this hoodie that features the triforce emblem front and center. The comfy pullover is available in several sizes, ranging from S-2XL.

Travel lovers know how important a solid toiletry bag is and this kit from Baggallini is pretty close to perfect. Notable features include several exterior compartments, a water-resistant material, a hanging hook and clear panels. It's also available in six colors and patterns.

Affordable cashmere gloves? Yes please! This pair from State Cashmere comes in four colors — white, gray, black and brown — and is made with ultra soft Mongolian cashmere.

Touching trinkets, like this personalized compass, will earn a special place in your brother’s heart. It can be customized with a two-line message that’s unique to your brother and you can choose from five background colors.

You can’t go wrong with a practical tote bag, and this one just so happens to have style for miles thanks to its textured corduroy design. It has a front slip pocket and an interior pocket, plus it can be personalized with your brother’s initials.

Available in six colors and a wide array of sizes (S-3XL, to be precise), this relaxed fit flannel shirt is ideal for cooler weather and can be worn on its own or over a T-shirt. It features a vertical zip pocket and a built-in microfiber wipe to help clean screens and glasses.

If your brother is known for getting the munchies, he’ll dive right into this sweet gift basket. It comes with a mix of chocolate chip cookies, buttercream frosted cutout cookies, chocolate obsession cookies, covered pretzels, a brownie and two types of bars (blondie walnut and toffee almond crunch).

Gifts for brothers under $100

Ideal for gaming and movie marathons on a chilly night, this cozy throw blanket will keep your favorite brother warm with its soft woven pattern. It’s available in two neutral hues — gray and cream.

Help your self-care loving brother treat himself to some TLC with this set of body care essentials. It comes with a 16 oz. body scrub and a 3.4 oz. body lotion, along with a back scrubber for hard-to-reach spots.

Your brother will look totally dapper when he sports this adjustable silk bow tie featuring a charming whale print. Our favorite detail? The fact that it’s handmade in the U.S.

Suitable for multiple areas of grooming, this body trimmer can be used for manscaping and much more. It's gentle on sensitive areas and comes with two combs. As an added bonus, the waterproof device runs for 100 minutes at a time without being plugged in.

Whether he uses it for gaming or working from home, your brother will be in good hands with this precision mouse that features an ergonomic, nine-button design. When plugged in, it also lights up with a beautiful array of colors.

Wallets only last so long, and the odds are likely that your brother is in the market for a new one. This sleek design from Nisolo is made of water-resistant leather and has pockets for both cash and credit cards. It's available in four colors and is made in an ethical factory in Peru.

For guys, belts are kind of like handbags: You can never have too many of them. This high-quality style from Red Wing is made of leather and comes in a plethora of sizes. Plus, according to the brand, it’ll last for years to come!

Avid gamers will love how easy it is to order their favorite games online with this digital Xbox gift card. It can be used at the Microsoft store online, on Xbox and on Windows to purchase games, movies, TV shows, apps and more.

Gifts for brothers worth the splurge

Marvel fans will geek out when they unwrap this nifty rug that features all their favorite superheroes, including Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Captain Marvel and Black Panther. It comes in colored and black and white varieties that look so reminiscent of their favorite comic books. Plus, it’s machine-washable and stain-resistant!

Equally perfect for lazy days around the house and trips to the gym, these comfy joggers are made of a breathable, stretchy modal material and feature a relaxed fit. They're also adjustable, thanks to the built-in drawstring, and have a back zipper pocket.

If your brother thrives on working up a sweat, he probably goes through his fair share of sneakers. Gift him this pair from MBT and you’ll score some major cool sister points. The shoe features a mesh upper, extra cushioning and plenty of arch support. What else could he ask for?!

Aspiring chefs appreciate a solid frying pan and this one has a unique square design with a wide base. Plus, it’s lightweight and safe to toss in the dishwasher!

Who needs to go out to brunch when brunch can come right to your doorstep? With Harry & David's breakfast club, your brother will get a new meal delivered to his house each month, with options ranging from sweet to savory dishes.

Staying healthy doesn't have to be boring. If your brother is trying to cut out his soda intake, he can still enjoy some bubbly drinks with the help of this sparkling water maker. This kit comes with a machine and all the tools necessary to create your own concoctions.

Searching for the perfect gift for your favorite outdoorsman? A new pair of hiking boots is always a solid choice. These sturdy boots from Vasque are made with waterproofing technology and 25% recycled materials, and they're built to take a licking while you stomp around hiking trails.

Brr! If you’re always trying to remind your brother that he needs a real coat (and not just a hoodie), consider gifting him this cozy puffer jacket. Notable features include a lightweight design, a two-way front zipper and a water-repellent shell. It’s available in 12 colors and a wide array of sizes ranging from XXS- 4XL.

Whether he works in construction or regularly frequents the gym, your brother will experience a little slice of heaven when he slips his leg into this heat and massage wrap. It heats up in a flash to provide comfort to aching muscles and has three levels of heat and vibration. The best part? You can walk around while wearing it. It also has a three-hour battery life and connects to the Hyperice app so you can control it from your phone.

Does your brother have the need for speed? Help him live out his race car dreams with this driving experience that lets customers race around the track and do several laps in the vehicle of their choice. Experiences vary and include a safety training class, a professional instructor and a racing helmet. Add-ons include photo and video packages, apparel and pit passes.

You don't need to be a gym rat to realize the importance of strength training. Whether your brother is a beginner or a seasoned weight lifter, this set of adjustable dumbbells is a worthy addition to his home gym. it comes with five- to 52.5-pound dumbbells so he can work his way up at his own pace. It can also be used in conjunction with the JRNY app so he can track his movements and make sure he has proper form.