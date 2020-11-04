Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

One of the joys of the holiday season is giving presents that are sure to bring a smile to someone's face. Even if AirPods and other tech gifts are on their list this year, you can still find plenty of thoughtful gifts that they'll appreciate that won't break the bank.

Cheap Christmas gifts don't always have to be something cheesy or small enough to be a stocking stuffer. You can feel good about gifting something personal that they'll be sure to appreciate for $25 or less. Whether they're into self-care or puzzles, you can find a budget-friendly gift that looks way more expensive than it actually is.

We set out to find some of the best inexpensive Christmas gifts for him, her, kids and everyone in between. If you're looking to gift something small that will score you some major points, read on for our full list of 25 cheap and easy Christmas gifts that anyone will want to unwrap this year.

Cheap tech Christmas gifts

This portable speaker comes in four different colors and provides up to 100 feet of wireless range, meaning you can bring your phone downstairs and still play music upstairs. It's amassed more than 8,200 verified five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers that are praising the speaker for its sound quality and quaint size.

This pick might secretly be at the top of everyone's list this year. At just $24, this air purifier from The Three Musketeers is perfect for gifting — and maybe even gifting to yourself, too.

Whether you want to enjoy watching a show on Netflix or are reading a suspenseful novel (and would prefer to do so hands-free), this tablet pillow is a convenient option to both hold and store your device. It's stuffed with cushion filling that is comfortable enough to keep on your lap for hours and features a snap-on handle to conveniently transport it from the couch to bed.

The popular Echo Dot is an affordable gifting option even when it is not on sale, but you can snag it now for less than $20. The smart device allows you to listen to music, take calls, hear the latest news and more.

Cheap beauty Christmas gifts

This gift set comes with everything they'll need for an at-home spa day. It includes a striped makeup headband, body polisher, makeup melt cloths and a shower cap.

Help them get ahead of dry hands this season with this hydrating gift set. It includes three hand creams and a pair of cotton gloves to help lock in moisture as the days get colder.

This set is perfect for the beauty aficionado in your life. Whether they want bigger brows or smaller pores, this set includes popular beauty favorites from Benefit Cosmetics that can help them look and feel their best.

Ideal for any wellness lover, this mini face roller set includes three different kinds of face rollers made from different gems that use different energies for a relaxing massage; rose quartz is "love" energy, howlite is "relaxing" energy and blue aventurine is "calming" energy.

Cheap cozy Christmas gifts

Slippers are always a go-to pick for the winter. Now that we're spending more time at home than ever, they'll be sure to get some use out of this chic pair. They feature a memory foam insole for extra comfort.

This neck wrap was designed for post-work destressing. You can toss it in the freezer or heat it in the microwave to calm or cool your muscles after a long day.

From "Comfort Zone" to "Athleisure," these candles are another cozy pick for this holiday season. The scents are inspired by comforting feelings, from succulent gardens to bottomless mimosas.

Perfect for the new mom or mom-to-be, this stylish sweatshirt combines comfort with the hottest print of the season. It comes in two colors and can also be customized upon request.

Cheap home and kitchen Christmas gifts

Popcorn makers went viral on TikTok over the summer, but there's no better time to snuggle up on the couch with a bowl of buttery goodness and a movie than now. This collapsible bowl is made from silicone, so you can easily fold it up and store it once you're done.

Not only does the Corkcicle Air keep wine at the perfect temperature, but it also aerates it as you pour it from the bottle into the glass. It's ready to use after sitting in the freezer for just 90 minutes and can keep your drink cold for as long as you choose to sip.

Plenty of us are cooking at home, so why not gift a little flavor? Not only does this herb garden make for excellent decor, but it includes everything they'll need to grow their own mini garden without the mess.

If they've already got their hands on an Instant Pot, gifting them the accessories to go with it will be much appreciated. These mini mitts make it easy to grip the inner pot while protecting your fingers from any burns.

Hot sauce kits are no strangers to the holiday season, but this hot sauce from Truff packs a punch. It's crafted with ripe chili peppers, black truffle oil and organic agave nectar for a delectable taste they'll want to put on everything from omelettes to popcorn.

Cheap kids Christmas gifts

Learning can be cool — and affordable! They'll have a blast digging through the dust to reveal shiny gems and minerals that they can add to their own collection.

For some family fun indoors or outdoors, this ring toss game is a no-brainer. They'll love getting to turn up the competition just as much as they'll love unwrapping it.

If at-home manicures have become their new favorite thing, this nail stamper can help them get a little more creative. It includes five fun patterns they can use to customize their own glam look using kid-safe polish.

Cheap unique Christmas gifts

This dainty bracelet can not only be customized with their own birthstone, but with their initial as well. It's perfect for everyday wear and is meaningful enough to gift to anyone on your list.

If your family won't be celebrating the holidays together this year, this thoughtful print will almost make up for it. You can print the digital download at home to mail it in a custom frame or opt to have it printed by the shop on stretched canvas.

This kit contains all of the essentials for an at-home wine night: a glass marker, coasters, stain removing spray, a stopper and more. Not only can it be kept in the kitchen, but it's also compact enough to take on-the-go for girl's night.

This vintage-inspired jigsaw puzzle will not only make for a beautiful poster once it's finished, but the tin itself is perfect to use for decor. It highlights parks like Crater Lake, Acadia, Yellowstone and more.

Any pet lover will appreciate this thoughtful gift! All you'll need is an image of their furry friend to create this custom portrait for just $20.

