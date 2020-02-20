My lips stay smooth all winter long thanks to this overnight mask

The leave-on lip mask is formulated to soothe and moisturize your lips overnight. It's ideal for common dryness and quickly absorbs for an immediate sense of hydration and an extremely smooth feel. Included in the packaging is a small spatula that makes applying the product a seamless task.

I use it after my typical nighttime routine of washing my face and putting on facial moisturizer. Since I place it next to the rest of my go-to products, I don't find it difficult to incorporate it into my regular routine.

Don't let the sweet taste of berries and the appealing smell fool you into thinking this lip mask is gimmicky. The balm is enriched with vitamin C, antioxidants and hyaluronic acid that are meant to lock in moisture from the moment you put it on.

Though it's made to be used at nighttime, I also find it useful throughout the day. The fact that the formula is soft and light means that I can go about my normal routine without that sticky feeling on my lips.

Megan Foster

Shop TODAY Associate Commerce Editor Daniel Boan is also a fan of the mask, especially since it lasts for a surprisingly long time.

"This has become a staple in my routine, to the point where I don't know how I survived the winter without it," he said. "My lips typically become a flaky mess once the cold weather hits, but applying this mask every other night has kept them smoother than ever. I'm also a bit obsessed with the vanilla scent, it smells just like pudding and I have to stop myself from eating it."

The price of the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask might be a bit higher than other lip products, but it only requires a small amount per application. A tub should last you more than a few months, making it a self-care item that's well worth the splurge.

