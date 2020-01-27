This $13 cuticle oil has saved thousands from dry and cracked skin

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers scooped up the Cuccio Revitalize Cuticle Oil, making it a bestseller with high reviews.

The formula is made with a blend of oils that helps condition cuticles and promote healthy nails. One of the main ingredients, safflower oil, quickly absorbs to hydrate skin while vitamin E acts as a nutrient with anti-inflammatory and moisturizing properties.

As its name suggests, this oil is also made with milk and honey — the latter naturally soothes skin and milk's lactic acid refreshes cuticles.

But beyond the label, this affordable oil has a perfect 5-star rating from over 1,900 users.

"It hydrates, smooths and improves the cuticle and is quickly absorbed by the skin," noted one buyer. "It has a lightweight texture and the smell is good! I noticed that since my cuticle is healthier my nails are stronger."

"I've noticed a dramatic difference in how much and how often I need to tend to my cuticles. As you can see, I still have some rough and dry patches but this is a MASSIVE improvement from the bloody peeling mess I had before." Amazon

The directions recommend using one drop of oil on each cuticle and gently massaging it into the skin. Thanks to the light formula, it can be used daily, and many users appreciate how easy it is to incorporate this into their daily routine.

"Who knew the secret to beautiful hands is cuticle oil?" said one happy buyer. "I use it every night as part of my routine, and my cuticles and nails both look smoother and less mangled for it."

Though most customers enjoyed the shape of the bottle, some preferred to put the oil into a travel-friendly brush applicator.

"I had read reviews on how the applicator was difficult to use so I also ordered a pack of empty fillable applicators with brush tips," explained one user of the alternative packaging they whipped up themselves.

"I usually leave oily fingerprints everywhere after applying oil...not with this. I will never use any other oil again." Amazon

Either way, the Cuccio Revitalizing Cuticle Oil stands out beyond its promise to improve nail and cuticle health.

"It smells so good!" pointed out a reviewer. "I like the shape of the bottle, especially the little flat bit that allows the bottle to rest at a nice angle as I dip the cap in ... Any excess I rub into the fingers rather than wiping off."

So whether the cold winter air has wreaked havoc on your cuticles or you're trying to repair years of nail damage, this highly reviewed oil is the perfect solution.

