A cuticle oil with 88,000 reviews, a chic skirt and more bestsellers under $30

Kids are going back to school, adults are returning to the office and many of us are just simply settling back into our old routines. With so much change, it's hard to resist the urge to do some retail therapy.

That's why Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to bring you the bestsellers that are actually worth treating yourself to. As always, you can expect some trendy fashion finds (hello, skirt with pockets), but Post also discovered some beauty items with thousands of reviews that won't break the bank.

From a cuticle oil, with a whopping 88,500 reviews, to what is bound to become the must-have accessory for fall, keep reading for all of the standouts from the last month.

If you don't want to ditch dresses just yet, this V-neck dress is the perfect transition piece. It features trendy ruffle statement sleeves that can take you from everyday wear to the weekend with the right pair of heels. Unlike most wrap dresses, the wrap on this dress has been sewn, so you don't have to tug on it to keep it in place. With over 3,600 five-star reviews and a four-star rating, it's loved by customers not only for its chic look but also for the variety of colors and patterns it comes in.

This bag from MyFriday is the bestselling crossbody bag on Amazon and has amassed over 9,000 five-star reviews from shoppers. It's perfect for anyone who prefers to have just the essentials on hand when it comes time to run errands, but it still has enough room for bulkier items such as your cellphone and keys. Plus, it comes in over 39 different colors that can blend right into your wardrobe.

Prefer to size down to something even smaller than a crossbody bag? This keychain can keep your cards, cash and keys within reach at all times, so you don’t have to lug a bag around wherever the day takes you. With over 8,000 reviews from shoppers, it holds a near-perfect five-star rating.

Makeup brushes can be pricey, which is why we can hardly believe this 14-piece set is just $8.99. Over 78,000 reviewers have praised it for how soft the bristles are and how great of a value the set is, with many also calling out how easy it is to clean. Not only does it include the makeup brush and carrying case, but it also comes with a guide that tells you what each brush should be used for in your makeup routine.

Between all of the hand-washing we do on a daily basis and the return of colder weather, keeping your hands hydrated is key right now. More than 88,500 shoppers have given this bestselling cuticle oil a five-star review, noting that it delivers instant moisture. It's formulated with natural ingredients that also help to protect and nourish dry and brittle nails and cuticles.

Amazon's bestselling skirt comes in a classic polka dot print that can match with nearly everything. Aside from being a fashionable wardrobe staple, it is also functional — it has two pockets and a high elastic waistband for comfort.

"Ugly" sneakers are in right now, and people are loving this style from New Balance. While they're on-trend, they're also comfortable. They feature ENCAP midsole cushioning, plus a foam-cushioned heel that feels like "walking on a cloud," according to one reviewer. They come in a range of neutral colors that make them easy to pair with nearly anything in your existing wardrobe.

One Shop TODAY contributor tried these bestselling jeans (which happened to be on sale during Prime Day) and loved how stretchy and comfortable they are. "On most days, I walked at least six miles and climbed at least six flights of stairs," they wrote. "These 'jeans' aren't too heavy, and they don't chafe if I start to sweat." She's not alone — 41,430 shoppers gave them a full five-star review.

Looking to switch up your moisturizer ahead of the fall? This bestseller from L'Oreal is an affordable pick with anti-aging ingredients that work to replenish collagen levels in your skin. It can be used daily and the brand states it will deliver noticeably hydrated skin overnight and younger-looking skin in four weeks.

Big brows are in right now, and the right tool can help deliver natural-looking brows that are the right amount of bold. This pencil from Maybelline comes in four different shades and is the bestselling eyebrow color tool on Amazon right now. "Needed a simple brow product that was not too heavy and this one is perfect," wrote one of the pencil's more than 55,000 five-star reviewers. "I always have a heavy hand with brows and this helps minimize that issues for me."

Whether you're trying to rebuild your nails after an acrylic stint or want to give your natural nails a boost, a strengthening cream is worth considering. One writer tried the Hard as Hoof cream and said that their nails no longer split or break when performing daily chores. Not only that, but their nails grew back thicker and stronger thanks to the bestselling cream with over 29,600 verified five-star reviews.

This bestselling exfoliant can be found on Amazon's "Internet Famous" storefront, thanks to a viral moment on TikTok. Right now, its the bestselling facial peel on Amazon and is praised by reviewers (over 31,000 of them have given the formula a full five-star rating) for its ability to unclog pores, hydrate the skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines.

