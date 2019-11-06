Apply this cream around your cuticles to keep your nails long, strong and healthy. Ingredients include calcium, vitamins A, C, D and E, beeswax and jojoba seed oil to condition your cuticles and nails.

If your fingernails aren't the problem, this cream also works on toenails — plus it's cruelty-free and has never been tested on animals. And if all that wasn't enough to convince you, it even smells good! The coconut scent will leave your hands smelling fresh after application.

We haven't tried it yet, but over 1,700 reviewers on Amazon can't get enough.

"My nails are strong and healthy...the picture is from day 1 and day 22...so much growth! And strength!" Amazon

One person felt helpless after taking off acrylic only to find their natural nails destroyed. As a last resort after trying more expensive nail strengtheners, they tried Hard as Hoof and immediately noticed a difference. "Tried this product and within 7 days my nail were looking and feeling great and my cuticles are healthy and soft."

Apply this cream to your nails as directed and you'll start seeing a difference in no time. "This is the only product that stopped that shredding which allowed my nails to grow. No more pain! I love this product!" one person shared.

"My nails haven’t been this strong for a very long time. I can only imagine with overtime usage on how much longer my nails will get." Amazon

"For the first time in years I was able to grow out my nails and get a manicure that I knew wouldn't get ruined by a broken nail within a few days," wrote one reviewer. "I can even open a can of cat food without worrying about breaking my nails now."

