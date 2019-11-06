At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Getting a manicure is a great way to relax and pamper yourself at the end of a long week. What's not so relaxing is when your nails start to chip and break a few days later.
If you've struggled with nails that are weak and you often find them breaking or chipping, this nail strengthening cuticle cream might be exactly what you need.
Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cuticle Cream
Apply this cream around your cuticles to keep your nails long, strong and healthy. Ingredients include calcium, vitamins A, C, D and E, beeswax and jojoba seed oil to condition your cuticles and nails.
If your fingernails aren't the problem, this cream also works on toenails — plus it's cruelty-free and has never been tested on animals. And if all that wasn't enough to convince you, it even smells good! The coconut scent will leave your hands smelling fresh after application.
We haven't tried it yet, but over 1,700 reviewers on Amazon can't get enough.
One person felt helpless after taking off acrylic only to find their natural nails destroyed. As a last resort after trying more expensive nail strengtheners, they tried Hard as Hoof and immediately noticed a difference. "Tried this product and within 7 days my nail were looking and feeling great and my cuticles are healthy and soft."
Apply this cream to your nails as directed and you'll start seeing a difference in no time. "This is the only product that stopped that shredding which allowed my nails to grow. No more pain! I love this product!" one person shared.
"For the first time in years I was able to grow out my nails and get a manicure that I knew wouldn't get ruined by a broken nail within a few days," wrote one reviewer. "I can even open a can of cat food without worrying about breaking my nails now."
