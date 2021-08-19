Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

With many of us returning to work this fall, it’s time to start thinking about how to update our office wardrobes. Gone are the days of uncomfortable and hard to move around in fabrics! We’re welcoming pieces that offer us style, functionality and comfort over all else. Who said dress codes have to be boring?

To help you get started on revamping your professional attire, here are some dresses that are great transitional pieces as you head back to work during the fall and winter seasons. Best of all, shoppers love them just as much as we do.

Best comfortable dresses for work, according to reviews

Available in three colors including white, black and cobalt blue, this sheath dress provides both comfort and style with front pleats and a thicker material perfect for cooler weather. One reviewer who rated this Lulus pick five stars said, “I presented to a room full of people and felt like it looked professional yet fun! Super comfy and accentuates curves nicely.”

This classy ruffle neck dress is a go-to for when you want to throw something on something quickly without having to do too much styling. Labeled as "simple, versatile & comfortable" by many reviewers, you can dress up this J.Crew Factory dress with a pair of heels or keep it casual with some flats.

Patchwork has been trending amongst lots of celebs lately, and we’re loving the contrasting colors and fabrics on this Amazon dress. If you’re looking to stand out as you make your way back to the office, this pencil dress is available in plenty of color palettes and sleeve lengths.

Featuring a button front closure and pockets, this belted dress is easy to put together for any work occasion! One reviewer wrote, “I absolutely love this dress. It is well-made and so comfortable. I can pair [it] with a blazer to dress it up a bit or a denim jacket for the weekend.”

Mid-length dresses are perfect for the upcoming fall season, and this one from Dilliard's has cute waistband detailing to go with it! Pair it with a blazer for those in-between days when the temperature is cold in the morning and warm in the afternoon.

A classic black-and-white striped dress that’s also wrinkle-resistant? Count us in! The belt can also be removed to switch up the look, though one reviewer who gave this five stars said "the way it's cut is very flattering for any figure."

Available in gray plaid and black, this flare dress can be paired with boots or sneakers, depending on what you’re feeling that day. Snag it while it’s over 70% off!

With over 2,100 five-star ratings and 20 color options available, there’s something to fit everyone’s style with this dress. The best part? It’s also machine-washable, saving you a trip to the dry cleaners.

Pair this shirtdress with leggings as the season begins to change for a comfortable yet put together look. It’s also currently marked at almost 60% off!

With a removable tie-front belt that can turn it into a completely different dress, this unique knee-length pick is sure to make a statement when you’re back at work. It’s also made with textured cupro fabric, which gives it an elegant feel.

Believe it or not, December will be here in no time. This plaid shirt dress has all the holiday vibes we need while also keeping it professional. Bonus: It's also available in a vast range of sizes from 0 to 24X.

Who said you have to give up comfort for style? This Athleta shirt dress is made specifically for commuters, with featherweight stretch fabric and easy to reach pockets. Reviewers also love its versatility and flattering silhouette.

Tweed dresses are a staple in any work wardrobe, and this comfy half-sleeve dress can be dressed up or down depending on the work occasion.

Versatility is everything when it comes to building your work wardrobe, and this dress can help you do just that. Pair it up with a blazer, heels or boots depending on the weather.

Denim dresses have been stealing the spotlight lately, and this Levi's shirtdress screams comfort. If you’re constantly on the move at work, consider adding sneakers to make it the perfect ‘busy day’ outfit.

Last but certainly not least is this tiered, belted midi dress by Gibson & Latimer. The A-line silhouette is flattering on every figure and is meant to make you look and feel your best as you get used to life back in the office.

