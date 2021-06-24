Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

People across the country are preparing to head back into the office. After months of perfecting your at-home setup, it is time for many of us to return to our desks we have not seen in over a year. (Do you even remember what you left behind?)

But one thing you can do to make the transition back to an in-person office (and normal pants) easier is upgrading your old laptop bag for something cute and functional for your work commute.

Below, we rounded up the most stylish options that might even make you want to head back to work.

Make a fashion statement with this cow-print canvas bag from Baggu. Made out of recycled cotton, this machine washable bag can fit your 15 inch laptop, headphones, and anything else you need to make your office feel a bit more like home.

This reversible pick essentially gives you two bags in one. Use the brown side for day, and then turn it inside out to reveal a stunning gold that is perfect for date night. The magnetic closure also makes it easy to fish out anything you need.

Even if having a daily commute doesn’t bring a smile to your face, this bag definitely will. Available in seven colors – including three bright seasonal picks – this classic canvas tote can fit a 15-inch laptop and still have room for a change of shoes and water bottle.

With dozens of colors and over 20,000 5-star-reviews on Amazon, this faux-leather bag will become your new go-to. Plus, the price point will allow you to look effortlessly chic in the office without breaking the bank.

If you love the look of a briefcase, but not the bulk, this slim-profile padded option is perfect. It will keep your laptop secure as you race to your 1 o'clock meeting. It also has a section for your e-reader or tablet, so all of your devices will be protected on the go.

Make an impact and send an important message with this environmentally-friendly 100% organic cotton tote bag. The purchase of this bag also helps provide 10 school meals to kids in need around the world and plants one tree.

Worth the splurge, this fashionable option boasts both a handle and a cross-body strap, as well as several interior compartments, so you can tote around all of your work essentials and keep them organized. Plus, it’s currently 40% off.

You will have a place for everything, and then some, in this utility messenger bag. The cotton crossbody bag has multiple pockets, compartments and access points so you can reach everything you need right away.

This seemingly small bag packs a huge punch with an included laptop sleeve, shoe bag, and mesh pouch. The detachable cross-body strap and shock-absorbent material makes this option splurge-worthy.

Look professional and on trend with this affordable pebbled shopper bag. The interior is spacious enough to fit everything you need, while the top zipper keeps it all secure. It comes in two business-ready neutral colors.

Let your personality shine with this sustainable tote bag made with recycled nylon. The adjustable strap on this 21 inch bag makes it easy to carry from the coffee shop to the gym, and of course to the office.

Keep it simple with this basic tech tote. With enough space for your essential items, this durable padded bag can be used alone or as a protective laptop sleeve inside another bag.

This waterproof bag will protect your laptop, headphones, and gym clothes from the weather. The large tote includes an outside zipper so you do not have to worry about digging through your bag to find your subway card or parking pass.

