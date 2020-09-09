I never thought I'd wear jeggings — but I'm obsessed with this $28 pair

They're from Levi Strauss and Co.

OK. Levi Strauss and Co. isn't the designer label I'm used to — but it's still a brand name. After all, Levi Strauss invented jeans. His company has been making them since the 1870s. Besides the name recognition, I chose these jeans because they ranked No. 1 on Amazon in the entire Women's Jeans category. They have a 4.3-star average rating from more than 19,000 verified reviews.

I think one reason they're so popular is that they're so affordable. They start at $17 depending on which color and size (2 through 22) you get. I'm 5 feet 4 inches and 115 pounds, so I got a size 2 with a 27-inch inseam. For color, I chose "Harmony waterless."

Disclaimer: they're "jeggings"

Katie Jackson

Before I sing the praises of these pants, I need to confess one thing: they're actually jeggings. I think I laughed out loud the first time I heard the term. I certainly never thought I'd buy a pair. But here I am in 2020 wondering why I didn't jump on the jeggings train sooner. I used to work at Lululemon and I've always been a fan of leggings because they're so soft and stretchy. On the contrary, I hate how stiff and constricting denim can be.

Katie Jackson

While I wish these had real front pockets instead of faux pockets, the fact they feel like leggings more than makes up for it. My biggest concern was that they'd look like fake jeans — but they don't! As long as I'm wearing a shirt — like my favorite tunic — that is long enough to cover the waistband, it's impossible to tell I'm wearing a comfortable cotton and polyester blend with a touch of elastane instead of denim. Elastane is the fabric that makes Lycra and Spanx so stretchy.

I can do everything from sitting to sightseeing in them

Katie Jackson

My biggest complaint about most jeans, especially high-rise jeans, is that they're uncomfortable to sit in for long periods of time. However, these jeans feel like leggings, so I can sit in almost any position for hours without feeling like I need to undo the top button.

Amazon

I've also been wearing them while sightseeing in Portugal this summer. On most days I walk at least 6 miles and climb at least six flights of stairs. These "jeans" aren't too heavy, and they don't chafe if I start to sweat. They're definitely more moisture-wicking than traditional denim. And because they don't have holes in them, I can wear them into cathedrals, museums and in nicer restaurants without feeling like I might be violating a dress code.

I could buy a pair in every color and would still be saving money

These jeans come in six colors: four blue denim washes, a sleek shade of black and a wine color I'm planning on ordering. In fact, I could buy a pair in each color and still be spending less than I would on just one pair of my designer denim. I know quality and comfort trumps quantity, but with these jeans, I can have all three.

