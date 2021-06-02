Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming — and soon.

The annual online shopping event will be taking place June 21 and 22 this year, Amazon has confirmed.

“We’re excited for the return of Prime Day and look forward to providing our members with incredible savings, while investing in opportunities for our small business selling partners and continuing to ensure the safety of our employees," a spokesperson with Amazon previously shared with TODAY.com via email.

When is Prime Day?

Prime Day will last for 48 hours, beginning Monday, June 21 at 12 a.m. PDT and ending Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day has been compared to Black Friday in July. The event began in July 2015 to coincide with Amazon's birthday celebration and ran for one day of deals. In 2019, the event increased to a full two days and offered sales on everything from tech to fashion. During the pandemic, shoppers shifted to mostly e-commerce, drawing in a record-breaking number of sales for Prime Day 2020. According to Amazon, last year, it saw a nearly 60 percent increase in sales over Prime Day 2019.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes. The discounts are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — if you are not already a Prime member, you can sign up for a free trial, which will allow you to shop the sales and get free two-day shipping. A yearly membership costs $13 a month. Students can get a Prime membership for only $7 per month.

How do I save on Prime Day?

In addition to Amazon’s Lightning Deals, which last only a few hours and require buyers to react quickly, there are also sales that last all day or the entire event.

Have an Amazon Prime account.

Download the Amazon Prime app and allow notifications.

Spend $10 and get $10 by shopping at Whole Foods, Amazon-owned brands or one of the small businesses on the platform.

Use your Alexa. Beginning June 18, Amazon customers can ask Alexa, "What are my deals?" for exclusive early access to Prime Day deals.

If you have an Amazon Prime credit card, you can receive an additional 1 percent reward back on top of its already 5 percent back from Amazon purchases. To really amp up the savings, those with an Amazon Prime credit card who use it to shop small businesses can receive 10 percent back on purchases made.

What are the best deals on Prime Day?

Some Prime Day deals — like televisions starting at $99 — have already launched.

However, for the official day, Prime shoppers can expect to see deals similar to 2020, like half-off the Amazon Echo and Kindle, as well as discounts on other Amazon products like Prime Wardrobe and Amazon Music. Members will also see deals on fashion, tech and brands like Apple AirPods and popular home and kitchen tools like Shark vacuums and the Instant Pot.

