This $17 T-shirt with rave reviews is the only top you'll need this summer

This stylish top is available in eight different colors and five sizes. It's amassed more than 7,000 ratings from Amazon purchasers — over 3,000 of which are verified five-star reviews.

The cotton-blend material makes it easy to wear in nearly any season, but the short sleeves make it easier to style during the warmer months. In addition to its breathability, the lightweight fabric has also helped the shirt earn an overall 4.5-star rating for softness from reviewers.

If you're worried about its durability, one reviewer found that it stayed soft even after multiple washes.

"I love this shirt so much! It's soft and fits true to size!" wrote one reviewer who styled the top for a summer look. Amazon

We found that the top is best suited for running errands or lounging around the house, though one reviewer was able to dress it up for a business call.

"Now that we are working from home, I was looking for a few tops that I could pair with a cardigan during Zoom meetings, and then be comfortable for the rest of the day," they wrote. "This shirt is very soft and flows nicely."

“I like the fact that it is not form-fitting. Very lightweight and cool for summer,” another verified reviewer wrote.

"Sizing chart is accurate and color is as pictured. I love the fit and the material is really soft," a reviewer said. Amazon

Most reviewers also found that the shirt runs true to size, so you should only consider sizing up if you're going for an even more casual, loose fit.

"I really like this top. I bought a medium and it fits perfectly," one reviewer who wanted a comfortable fit, wrote. "I’m normally a medium or a large. I’d only go with the large if you wanted this to be really loose or baggy. It’s cute and perfect for those casual days."

Whether your wardrobe could use a bit of an upgrade or is lacking in basics, it might be worth adding more than one of these tees to your cart for the summer.

