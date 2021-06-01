Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

A new season means new clothes and, more importantly, new shoes. While summer shoes usually consist of flip-flops, sandals and espadrilles, those aren't exactly suitable for a day full of running errands or even a rainy day. For that, a good lightweight sneaker is needed.

Since it's getting warmer out, you don't want sneakers that are too heavy or clunky because they'll make your feet sweat. The key is to find a pair that are comfortable, cushioned and allow your feet to breathe. We rounded up some of the best lightweight sneakers for all of your summer adventures from beach days to amusement park trips.

These canvas sneakers easily made their way into my top five favorite lightweight sneakers after just a few wears. The classic Tommy Hilfiger logo and stripes give the shoes a pop of color, but they still manage to match with everything I wear. Even after long days of running around, I feel light on my feet in these.

You can't go wrong with the iconic low-top Chuck Taylor All Stars. These classic canvas sneakers go with everything from shorts to a sundress. They come in tons of different colors (or you can customize your own!), so you can have a pair for every outfit this summer!

If you plan on having an active summer, you'll need some lightweight sneakers that will keep you comfortable on your adventures. These are made with breathable mesh to ensure maximum airflow so you won't need to worry about sweaty feet on hotter days.

Pair these cute knit sneakers with your favorite sundress for a quick and stylish brunch outfit. The best part? No laces! Just slip them on and head out the door.

These Sperry sneakers give a casual twist to the iconic boat shoe style. They are available in over 100 different style and color combinations so you can find the perfect pair for your wardrobe.

Go for a vintage look this summer with these Reebok sneakers. If you want to take it one step further, pair these with the Anorak jacket from L.L. Bean's latest throwback collection.

A plain white slip-on shoe is a must-have for summer. Pair them with a sundress, shorts or jeans on a breezy day.

The Tanjun sneakers are another great choice for an active lifestyle. They have an injected unit sole which gives you a bit of light cushioning that will provide comfort throughout all of your adventures.

Add a pop of color to your summer sneaker collection with these yellow Old Skool-style Vans. You can choose from almost 60 colors in canvas and suede or leather material.

P.S. You'll probably need No-Show Socks

Lightweight sneakers tend to be low-cut, so you'll need socks that won't peek above the walls of the shoe. With over 20,000 five-star reviews raving about the quality, reviewers love the fact that these socks don't slip off inside your shoe (which is arguably a top five frustrating shoe-wearing experience). This pack of four pairs is less than $10, making each pair just under $2.50 right now.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!