Target's workwear collection is going viral — shop our favorite finds under $40

We'd be shocked if this vibrant blazer hasn't crossed your For You Page in the last few weeks. This office must-have will give your work wardrobe the Elle Woods treatment, complete with pockets, a comfy linen blend design and a pop of pink that will have you catching compliments left and right.

You can't wear a blazer without pairing it with a just-as-sleek pant. These Pintuck pants hit just at the ankle, which definitely opens up your footwear options. Rock a heeled sandal, clean white kicks or comfortable ballet flats for days when you know you'll be on your feet for longer periods of time.

Speaking of ballet flats, this pair by Journee Collection is currently on sale for 40% off. Besides the deal, this shoe style has a lot going for it, including its trendy knit fabric, round-toe design and a Tru Comfort footbed that promises a comfortable and supportive fit.

According to Google Trends, "midi slip skirts" has become a top search over the last month. Looking at the gorgeous silhouette this A New Day style creates, we now know why. The versatile piece can easily be dressed down with a crisp tee and flats or dressed up with a trendy blouse and a heel — meaning, it's going to be a go-to spring staple in no time.

Nothing says "I'm ready for business" quite like a button-down blouse. But this satin option puts a modern twist on the classic style. It's available in five bold colors and prints and offers an oversized fit that looks great tucked in or out — and styling it the latter way means you can show off the top's hidden side slits!

You'll get two looks with one bag when you carry around this special tote. It's completely reversible and reveals two different shades, so you can pull off multiple looks before and after office hours.

One five-star shopper recommends this even before you get the job. "Used this bag for an interview and received so many compliments!" they said. "Love the metallic/olive green. Fit my folder easily along with everything else. Looks professional, not stiff and stays on shoulder without the straps slipping off. Really well made, quality construction and can’t beat the price!" We'd have to agree, especially when it's 20% off!

Just in time for spring, update your work wardrobe with a dress made for the season. This one features short balloon sleeves, a midi fit and a lovely V-neckline — and we're just obsessed with the polka dot pattern. According to the brand, the rayon fabric is lightweight, so you can just pair it with a cute cardigan until the warmer weather hits.