Target's workwear collection is going viral — shop our favorite finds under $40

Whether it's the early-morning alarm, long commute or having to experience in-person meetings (that definitely should have been emails), there are plenty of reasons to dislike the return-to-office life. However, getting the chance to peel off those PJs and finally dress to impress is not one of them. Especially if you're finding stylish and affordable options in unexpected places.
When you think of business attire, Target may not be the first retailer that comes to mind — but according to social media, it should be near the top of your list. Fashionable users on the app are flocking the retailer's aisles to shop smart casual styles, ranging from professional blazers to chic dresses. Don't believe us? The proof is in the hashtag, #targetworkwear, which currently boasts nearly 200,000 views on TikTok — and every look has our jaws dropping.
If you're simply looking for the perfect computer bag accessory or need a complete re-haul of your work wardrobe, this next edition of our Shop This List TODAY series is for you. We picked through the online racks to hand-select seven finds that will make you the envy of all your coworkers. And did we mention everything is under $40?
Shop the individual pieces below or add all of them to your cart at once and check out directly at target.com. And an added bonus: You can even score free shipping on orders $35 and up, or with a Target RedCard.
1 of 7
Relaxed Fit Spring Blazer
$38.00
2 of 7
High-Rise Slim Fit Effortless Pintuck Ankle Pants
$30.00
3 of 7
Maryann Tru Comfort Ballet Flats
$35.99
$59.99
4 of 7
Midi A-Line Slip Skirt
$25.00
5 of 7
Oversized Satin Button-Down Shirt
$25.00
6 of 7
Small Reversible Tote Handbag
$24.00
$30.00
7 of 7
Puff Short Sleeve Dress
$24.50
$35.00
A New Day Relaxed Fit Spring Blazer
We'd be shocked if this vibrant blazer hasn't crossed your For You Page in the last few weeks. This office must-have will give your work wardrobe the Elle Woods treatment, complete with pockets, a comfy linen blend design and a pop of pink that will have you catching compliments left and right.
A New Day High-Rise Slim Fit Effortless Pintuck Ankle Pants
You can't wear a blazer without pairing it with a just-as-sleek pant. These Pintuck pants hit just at the ankle, which definitely opens up your footwear options. Rock a heeled sandal, clean white kicks or comfortable ballet flats for days when you know you'll be on your feet for longer periods of time.
Journee Collection Maryann Tru Comfort Ballet Flats
Speaking of ballet flats, this pair by Journee Collection is currently on sale for 40% off. Besides the deal, this shoe style has a lot going for it, including its trendy knit fabric, round-toe design and a Tru Comfort footbed that promises a comfortable and supportive fit.
A New Day Midi A-Line Slip Skirt
According to Google Trends, "midi slip skirts" has become a top search over the last month. Looking at the gorgeous silhouette this A New Day style creates, we now know why. The versatile piece can easily be dressed down with a crisp tee and flats or dressed up with a trendy blouse and a heel — meaning, it's going to be a go-to spring staple in no time.
A New Day Oversized Satin Button-Down Shirt
Nothing says "I'm ready for business" quite like a button-down blouse. But this satin option puts a modern twist on the classic style. It's available in five bold colors and prints and offers an oversized fit that looks great tucked in or out — and styling it the latter way means you can show off the top's hidden side slits!
A New Day Small Reversible Tote Handbag
You'll get two looks with one bag when you carry around this special tote. It's completely reversible and reveals two different shades, so you can pull off multiple looks before and after office hours.
One five-star shopper recommends this even before you get the job. "Used this bag for an interview and received so many compliments!" they said. "Love the metallic/olive green. Fit my folder easily along with everything else. Looks professional, not stiff and stays on shoulder without the straps slipping off. Really well made, quality construction and can’t beat the price!" We'd have to agree, especially when it's 20% off!
A New Day Puff Short Sleeve Dress
Just in time for spring, update your work wardrobe with a dress made for the season. This one features short balloon sleeves, a midi fit and a lovely V-neckline — and we're just obsessed with the polka dot pattern. According to the brand, the rayon fabric is lightweight, so you can just pair it with a cute cardigan until the warmer weather hits.