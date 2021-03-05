Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Since we’ve basically been living in leggings for the past year, we hold athleisure to a pretty high standard. Not only do we want a pair that feels comfortable, but we want them to make us look good, too.

Between booty-boosting and slimming fits, there are plenty of leggings out there that promise to flatter your figure. To help you find the ones that actually check all the boxes, we rounded up 10 of the most popular and top-rated shaping options. From TikTok's favorite pair to a TODAY bestseller, these picks will help you look your best, no matter what you have planned for the day.

If you’ve been anywhere on the internet recently, you’ve likely come across these leggings. The TikTok-famous “butt-lifting” pants have been on the Amazon bestseller list for weeks and are a TODAY shopper favorite. They’re made from a compression material, so they hold you in in all the right places and have a ribbed, honeycomb pattern that reviewers say helps to hide cellulite. The defining feature, of course, is the scrunched seam in the back that shapes your behind.

These top-rated leggings are another great option for anyone looking for a booty-boost without the squats. They feature a similar honeycomb pattern, compression material and the “butt scrunch” design.

No list of flattering leggings feels complete without a mention of Spanx. Assets by Spanx is the brand's more affordable sister line, and it's filled with comfortable and flattering staples, like these seamless leggings. They’re easy to move in, thanks to the lightweight fabric, so you can wear them for workouts, errands and everything in between. They also feature the brand’s signature shaping waistband for a slimming fit.

These leggings come in a number of fun colors, like Mount Shasta blue and Bright Coral. The soft, compression waistband is both comfortable and slimming. And with four-way stretch and sweat-wicking technology, they’re built to move with you.

Currently the No. 1 bestseller in the women’s running tights category, these pants feature a high waistband that will smooth your shape. Reviewers also love how soft and comfortable they feel, with multiple people dubbing them the “best leggings ever.”

Leggings with pockets are automatically a win in our book. And these ones are a hit with both Amazon and TODAY shoppers, thanks to their slimming fit and roomy pockets (which, by the way, can fit an entire bottle of Champagne). They have an impressive average 4.5-star rating from more than 25,000 ratings and reviewers say they provide tummy control without feeling suffocating.

These leggings come in both regular and petite sizes, with the latter designed to provide a flattering fit for those who are 5-foot-4 and under. The tummy control waistband and tapered leg refine your silhouette. For anyone between sizes, the brand recommends sizing down.

You can never have too many leggings and these come in a three-pack so you’ll never be without a pair. Which is perfect because their form-flattering fit and ultra-soft material will make you want to wear them every day. Some reviewers even compared them to Lululemon’s popular Align leggings.

Celebrity stylist Avo Yermagyan previously told Shop TODAY that he loves the flattering contour seams and smoothing waistband of these leggings, which are currently on sale for just $18. They hug your waist, but won’t dig in and create a muffin top, he said.

Available in more than 20 color options, these leggings are an Amazon favorite. They pass the "squat test" (which is basically the gold standard for leggings) and are made with compression material and a slimming waistband, so you'll look and feel your best every time you put them on.

