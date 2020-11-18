Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The dictionary defines "luxury" as something adding to pleasure or comfort but not absolutely necessary. I’d argue that this Amazon bestseller successfully redefines the term — as well as what exactly a must-have item looks like in a woman’s closet.

I’m talking about the high-waisted leggings and yoga pants by IUGA. They tick all of the boxes in the oh-so-cozy category, earning top marks for their ultra-stretchy fit and I-never-want-to-take-them-off kind of softness. But on behalf of every fashion-forward female who appreciates a good deal, to say these pants are not absolutely necessary would be a sin of the highest degree against your fall wardrobe.

The price is unbeatable

The price tag seemed suspicious, and part of me wondered if I was getting duped. How could something rated so well (#1 in women’s utility and safety pants) be so affordable? Well, the over 2,800 five-star reviews don’t lie. According to thousands of satisfied buyers, the high-quality fabric lends well to many different shapes, sizes and body types.

Danielle Murphy / TODAY

If anyone is happier about this find than I am, it’s my bank account. It’s hard to justify dropping $90 on a pair of Lululemon or Athleta items when I can purchase six IUGA leggings that are just as stylish, comfortable and slimming for the same amount of money. With the holidays just around the corner, these high-waisted pants might be the most cost-effective way to make your friends and family very happy.

They're made for yogis

I truly put these IUGA leggings to the test. Squat-proof? Check. Breathable? To a shocking degree. Panty lines? A thing of the past. Being a shorter person (I barely reach 5’3’’), a size small is the perfect length and feels snug at both my waist and ankles.

However, what I love most is the compression around my stomach area — these high-waisted leggings accentuate my curves and smooth out worry areas. What’s more impressive is that they are also designed to lift the booty, so you’ll be just as tempted to stare a little longer in the mirror as I did.

Danielle Murphy / TODAY

When it comes to shopping for pants, I prefer styles that flatter my hip dips. Not only does this brand follow through on its promise of “buttery smooth” material, but its clothing shapes my body in the most complimentary way. Honestly, I’ve never felt more confident—or dare I say, sexy? —in a pair of form-fitting bottoms.

They're extremely versatile

These leggings are ready to go for any occasion. As someone currently trying to embrace the work-from-home lifestyle, comfy attire is an important factor for staying focused. I love how I can transition from an eight-hour workday to a long workout without having to change out of these pants. Plus, the hidden inner pocket is a convenient place to stash credit cards or keys while on the go. For a dressier look, I can easily pair them with an oversized sweater and boots. Also let’s not forget that they come in 10 different colors and two length options, so the outfit opportunities are endless. (I’m keeping my fingers crossed for a new line that includes patterns and prints.)

Danielle Murphy / TODAY

If you thought living in luxury was out of your reach, I guarantee you’ll never be happier being proven wrong.

