When it comes to affordable fashion, you can always count on Marshalls to consistently update its racks with stylish and on-budget finds. And just in time to help us update our seasonal wardrobes, the retailer recently added a ton of on-trend and simply irresistible looks to its online fall collection.

With so many — and there are many — options to sort through, we wouldn't blame you if you didn't have a clue where to start. So, Shop TODAY chatted with celebrity stylist Solange Franklin to talk about some of the hottest fall trends she's shopping for less at Marshalls right now.

From budget-friendly leather purses to trendy knits and other cold-weather fashion staples, read below for 13 of Franklin's favorite finds — that might just become favorites of yours, too!

Marshalls affordable shoes and accessories

Franklin has one big accessory tip for fall and it involves one of our favorite products: handbags. "Invest in a leather handbag that elevates any everyday look. It can take you from day to night and is great for date night," she told us.

The stylist is currently digging this gorgeous Forest green satchel (also available in Ruby red) with gold hardware. The bag is made with a detachable shoulder strap and a zip pocket, and it's finished with a chic croc-embossed design.

Looking for an even more budget-friendly option? Franklin suggests giving this mini bag a try and told us she's a big fan of chain detailing. "A leather bag is perfect for all seasons, and with gold chains, it makes it feel on trend," she explained.

We're also loving the quilted design for fall and the $20 price tag that's perfect for anyone on a shopping budget.

"I'm a boot girl, especially for fall to winter," Franklin told us. The fashionista is digging lug sole shoes this season and can't wait to step into this stylish pair that has sleek gold chain detailing.

The shoe has a 2.5-inch heel and a side zip closure as well as some chunky chain detailing that give it a high-end flair. Consider this bootie the perfect way to try the lug sole trend on for size.

One of the added benefits of a lug sole boot — they're built to stand up to all sorts of environments and are perfect for the commuting gal that has to book it to catch that morning train. This $30 pair is stretchy enough to move with you and has a 1.5-inch heel, so it's very walkable.

"Pair it with cozy socks and you are out the door," Franklin said about the slip-on style.

Marshalls affordable clothing

We're seeing bold colors everywhere this fall, but if you're used to a more neutral palette this time of year, they might seem a bit intimidating. Still, Franklin thinks stepping out of your style comfort zone is always worth it. "I always like to push people to try something new," she said.

The stylist recommends testing the waters with a statement piece like this bright red blazer with accent zippers and fun ruched sleeves.

"I like saturated hues like green. I'm a bold dresser," Franklin told us. The style savant has been admiring this vibrant $20 top, and we can definitely see why. The woven blouse features on-trend balloon sleeves, a flattering cinched waist and a chic tulip hem. Pair it with dark pants for a professional office look or keep it playful with jeans for a fun night out with your best gal pals.

You can always count on one style to be trending season after season: a sleek leather moto jacket. Franklin believes it's worth paying a bit more for a quality product but loves to save when she can, so she appreciates that this style is half off its original price at Marshalls.

This trendy Bod & Christensen jacket has two zip front pockets and hits right at the waist. If you ask us, it's the perfect piece to take you through all four seasons. "It's all about elevating your everyday style," Franklin explained. With a jacket this sleek, that won't be hard to accomplish.

Cozy knits are always on trend for fall, but this year, they seem to be everywhere. To make the look your own, Franklin suggests layering them to create a comfy and chic vibe. "You shouldn't be afraid to layer for your body type," she said and suggested pairing this fun camo print sweater with the quarter-zip pullover below.

If you think bright colors are the only way to make a statement when the weather turns dreary, Franklin is sharing an important style reminder. "Neutrals are colors, too!" she said. "A monochromatic layering moment turns up the impact of your look." It certainly helps that this pullover cashmere sweater is insanely comfortable, too.

Not sure where to start your layering journey? "I'd go with impactful prints," Franklin suggests. The stylist plans to pick up this cashmere sweater with a sassy star print and recommends pairing it with the chunky cardigan below.

Many people are living in oversized cardigans this time of year, and we're totally crushing on this style with playful knit detailing. It features a stylish V-neck cut and is available in a warm yellow hue and a cooler grey shade. Plus, it's perfect for layering as the temperature drops. "[Layering] can help transition your wardrobe from fall to winter," Franklin told us.

This season, it's all about texture, texture, texture! Franklin suggests rocking the trend with these high-waisted velvet leggings that are figure flattering yet offer plenty of stretch. We're particularly loving the deep red color and could totally see anyone dressing these down with canvas sneakers or jazzing them up with a blouse and heels.

While the younger generation may disagree, straight-leg jeans are a timeless style that will never go out of fashion. Franklin is having fun playing with different denim washes this fall, and she's currently gushing over this stretchy high-waisted straight-leg pair that costs less than a dinner out but still looks ultra-fabulous.

