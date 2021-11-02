Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is in full swing, and it's getting cold, fast. So, while it might be time to break out the jeans, jackets and heavier puffer coats, that doesn't mean you should start packing away your favorite mini skirts and A-line midis! When paired with tights and layered properly, skirts can easily become a year-round closet staple. Plus, you can also update your seasonal wardrobe with warmer styles, such as pieces made with faux-suede or leather materials and knee-length options that offer more coverage.

The options are endless, so we did some digging for you and found a variety of skirts on Amazon that work well for the transition into fall and winter — all for under $40. Whether you're a seasoned skirt-wearing aficionado or just want to switch up your style, keep reading for top-rated options you can add to your cart right now.

Best Amazon fall skirts, according to shopper reviews

This longer skirt in a fall color, like Coffee brown or Green Floral, can be paired with a long-sleeved shirt or sweater and a pair of booties to create the perfect seasonal outfit. The Exlura Pleated Swing Skirt is currently a No. 1 bestseller and has over 5,700 verified five-star ratings. One Shop TODAY contributor even called it her "new go-to fall staple piece."

Suede has been trending this season, and this skirt is an easy way to embrace the style. It comes in six colors, ranging from green to a neutral beige. The hem falls to just above the knee, but taller ladies won't have to worry about this skirt being too short! One 5'10'' reviewer called it great for tall girls, adding, "If I wanted to, I could wear it lower and the skirt would go to my mid-knee length."

A pencil skirt paired with a button-up shirt is the perfect way to create an office-ready look in minutes. This highly rated option comes in 22 different colors, so you can grab one for almost every day of the month (and definitely every workday).

This mini pencil skirt will easily become your go-to piece for a trendy casual moment this season. It features two functional front zippers in silver hardware and comes in eight colors, including four different shades of brown for those who love neutral tones. One reviewer called it a "staple item" and talked about the many compliments they received while wearing it.

Have some fun with prints and take on a retro style with this A-line pleated vintage skirt. It comes in over 30 different colors with patterns ranging from plaid and polka dots to various floral styles. Pair it with tights, booties and a leather jacket for a sleek night-out look.

This pleated chiffon swing skirt offers the perfect combination of classy and casual. With the right pieces, it can take you from a day in the office to a night out on the town. "Light enough for warmer weather wear, [and] with the right tights, will work for winter wear," one recent five-star reviewer wrote.

With a 4.4-star average rating, this rib-knit skirt comes in a variety of patterns — from classic Houndstooth to '70s-inspired checkered prints. Even moms-to-be love this skirt, with one expectant mother raving that it's "perfect for over the bump."

Who says a work wardrobe has to be boring? Take your outfit up a notch with chic ruffle detailing and a mid-length silhouette. Reviewers love this skirt for its fit and high quality despite the low price tag, singing it praises like, "This skirt is all of that and a bag of chips!"

Give a simple outfit an edgy twist with this high-waisted knotted mini skirt. It comes in six rich colors, all of which are perfect for fall. Despite the faux-leather design, the material is still soft, smooth and even has a little stretch for added comfort.

This bestselling swing skirt comes in almost 50 different colors, including fun colorblocked and printed patterns. The stretchy elastic waistband makes it easy to slip into but also cinches at the waist for a figure-flattering fit.

This stunning midi pencil skirt comes in several fun and flattering patterns, such as plaid, argyle, houndstooth and grids. "I see limitless potential to wear ... I really love this skirt and might need to order more in various designs!" raved one reviewer.

Nothing says fall like a proper corduroy mini skirt. Strut your stuff and show off some leg during warmer days or pair it with patterned tights as it gets colder. Available in 12 colors, this stylish skirt also features two faux pockets and an adjustable belt attached to an elastic waist.

A plain black pencil skirt is a must-have in any office-goer's wardrobe. This bestseller comes in 26 different colors and has over 8,300 verified five-star ratings. An adoring reviewer even called it "the only skirt you need in your life."

A simple ankle-length skirt is an underrated closet staple. This vintage style is slightly modernized with slits and pockets on each side. It comes in 13 different colors, all of which are currently on sale for less than $30. "I LOVE the way it fits me and I'm super excited to add it to my wardrobe," wrote one excited reviewer.

For a trendy fall office look, pair this faux-leather skirt in any of the six colors it comes in with a button-up and a pair of tall boots. "I get so many compliments on this skirt! The quality is very high and the feel is so close to real leather," one verified five-star reviewer shared.

