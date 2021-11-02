15 oh-so-cozy and comfy things to treat yourself to this fall

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these deals and items from Amazon because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

If you had to pull out your winter coat for the first time in a long time within the last week, the reality that winter is fast approaching is probably setting in right now. The thought of the chilly days ahead might make you want to bundle up and get cozy on your couch — and you're not alone.

We only want to indulge in all things comfy and cozy during the colder months, but we're tired of opting for sherpa blankets and fuzzy socks on the days when we want to relax. So, we set out to find fall must-haves that go beyond the stereotypical essentials — items that make everyday habits feel like luxury.

Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share all of these finds, from a chic cashmere beanie to a towel warmer that will elevate your daily routine. Read on for the eight picks that feel just as snug as slipping into your favorite pair of sweatpants after a long day.

Comfy and cozy Amazon essentials

Sheets as soft as these are literally what dreams are made of. They're made from 100% polyester but have a feel just as soft as velvet that Post loves. Though they're plush and cozy, they're also lightweight, so you won't overheat at night and can use them all year — which makes them great for gifting. The set includes one fitted sheet, a flat sheet and two pillowcases and you can find an option for twin beds all the way up to California king beds.

These bestselling sheets are another cozy option worth grabbing before the colder weather officially arrives. In addition to the solid colors, you can find it in printed styles to dress up your bed with. This set also comes in sizes for twin beds through California kings.

Cashmere isn't just for sweaters! Post says the slouchy beanie silhouette is in right now and loves that this style is a "one size fits most" option (so you can gift it to just about anyone on your list). According to the brand, the cashmere fabric can keep you up to eight times warmer than sheep's wool, regardless of the color you opt for.

Who doesn't love a relaxing bath after a long day (or, any day)? These "chill pills" are like a stress remedy — no prescription required. Notes of rose and jasmine offer some aromatherapy while jojoba, safflower and hemp seed oils treat your skin to some hydration. Not only are they a must-have for the cold, dry months, but they'll also make for a great gift.

After a warm bath, stepping out into the cold air in your bathroom might be the last thing you want to do. Luckily, you can complete your at-home spa experience with this towel warmer. The days of running to the dryer to warm up towels and blankets are over. In addition to the warmer settings it features (you can warm anything from towels to pajamas for up to an hour) you can also drop in essential oils to make your blankets and clothing smell just as good as they'll feel.

The makers of one of the most adorable waffle makers we've ever seen also makes a quality fondue machine that we're already drooling over. Unlike most flame-operated fondue makers, this one is electric, so you can transport it nearly anywhere and bring the fun (and sweets) wherever the holiday season takes you. You can fill the nonstick pot with chocolate, cheese, oil or broth and make sweet or savory goodies in minutes.

Who wouldn't want a plush pair of slippers to call their own? This classic style from UGG boasts a driving shoe silhouette that Post loves and comes in 17 different colors.

This classic moccasin style is lined with soft wool to help keep your feet warm throughout the winter. The unique color options are not to be overlooked and Post says they're a must-have that will never go out of style.

Little ones can slip into a fuzzy slipper, too, since this style comes in sizes for toddlers up through big kids. They've got some tread thanks to the rubber soles and the shearling fabric is designed to keep moisture at a minimum, so kids shouldn't have to worry about their feet getting sweaty.

More comfy and cozy Amazon bestsellers

When it comes to being comfy, go big or go home, right? This blanket measures 100-square feet, so you can fit the entire family under it during movie nights.

Don't have a fireplace at home? This candle from WoodWick smells just like a warm fire and even features a wooden wick that crackles as it burns. It has a burn time of 180 hours, which is sure to last you well into the fall.

If you don't like to share, this sherpa throw blanket is another soft option to consider. It's the No. 1 bestseller in nursery blankets on Amazon right now and has more than 44,000 verified five-star ratings from shoppers. As some reviewers note, it's loved by humans and furry friends alike.

The teddy bear jacket trend is one we'll never let go of — it's too cozy to give up. This style from PrettyGarden comes in 35 different colors that you can pair with everything in your wardrobe this winter. Plus, the oversized look is everything right now.

Ditch your old flimsy bath mat — you deserve to sink your feet into something soft after a hot shower or bath. This bestselling mat is made with memory foam and lined with velvet, so it's truly soft to the touch.

This bestselling robe is made from polyester for a soft feel that you'll want to wrap yourself in all night long. It features two front pockets to keep your phone in while you lounge around the house and is machine washable for easy care.

