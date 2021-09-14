Ready for fall? Here are 18 decor ideas to make your home look extra cozy

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The summer has almost officially drawn to a close. With the colder days, you may be thinking about moving activities inside, but with the cooler weather comes opportunities for cozy nights spent in your backyard with loved ones. That said, you'll want to make sure your outdoor space is ready to host. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to give your home a fall-ready makeover.

Whether you want to squeeze in a few more outdoor hangouts with family before winter weather sets in or you simply want to enjoy some outside peace and quiet without leaving your home, TODAY contributor Elizabeth Mayhew joined Hoda & Jenna to share some budget-friendly essentials that can help bring cozy vibes into your own backyard.

From wool blankets and throw pillows perfect for outside to a maple leaf garland for your front door, read on for all of the items that will transform your backyard into a space you never want to leave.

Fall outdoor decor ideas 2021

Fall table setting ideas

Mayhew recommends "borrowing from your bed" when it comes to tablecloths. Using a washable plaid blanket like this one will add a cozy feel to your table (and cleanup is a breeze).

Follow a pattern in your space to give it a cohesive feel. These napkins match the plaid wallpaper on the door and guests will notice how unified the theme feels, Mayhew says.

Bring the camping vibe into your own backyard with this "Glampware" set. It includes four bowls, four mugs and four plates, all made from sturdy carbon steel coated porcelain.

You can purchase these glasses individually or snag them in a set of six to give your table a vintage feel. The cups are made from recycled glass and then wrapped in woven seagrass, so they're a sustainable swap for your old drinkware.

Spruce up your table settings with this easy DIY project. Mayhew says you can fill the vases with nuts, lady apples or even small pumpkins to make a centerpiece that's not only edible, but perfect for fall.

These fake pumpkins can work as a centerpiece for your outdoor table, and then be repurposed for the perfect fall accent atop a fireplace mantle.

These printed decoration pumpkins won't rot, and you don't have to pick them either! They're perfect for placing on your front stoop or around your backyard for a whimsical fall touch.

String lights create ambiance, and this stand will keep them from falling without taking up too much space or looking too clunky.

Fall front door ideas

Your door is the focal point of your home, so choosing a design that can last through the season and still look as sharp on Thanksgiving as it did the first day you put it up is important. This removable pattern is easy to install and won't damage the paint on your door.

The "friendly Southern greeting sets the tone for visitors" with these garden flags, Mayhew says. Plus, you can customize them with your family name for a personal touch.

These sturdy urns are an investment worth making. They'll provide support for fall plants and for your spring and summer greenery too.

Finish off your new door's look with a festive wreath. This style from Grandin Road is adorned with florals and pumpkins that scream fall.

Not only are seasonal doormats decor, but they'll keep the dirt out of the house too! This mat from Grandin Road is simple in style and in care: You can just rinse it clean.

These supports will prevent whatever you plant in them from drooping. You can also add some string lights for an extra special touch.

This garland pulls double duty as an indoor- and outdoor-friendly decoration. You can wrap it around your planters or stair rail outside, or easily bring them in to use as mantel or stair decor.

Fall seating area ideas

Mayhew says these pillow covers are the final touch to a cohesive outdoor space, which matches the dinner napkins and door wallpaper.

Solar lanterns will not only save your electric bill, but they give off a quiet ambiance that is perfect for crisp fall nights.

These bright blankets are plush, fuzzy and perfect for cooler weather. Since they come in a pack of six, each blanket comes out to just $7.

A statement-making side table is not only stylish, but it's also functional. Mayhew chose this style to complete the outdoor seating look.

