Does your closet need a pick-me-up? Whether you're going on interviews or returning to the office, it's probably time to revamp your work wardrobe. But as we all know, it's difficult to find that perfect balance between comfort and fashion when shopping for work clothes.

Flats, fortunately, offer the best of both worlds: style and comfort. We've selected 12 pairs of flats, based on reviews and comfort ratings, that check both of those boxes. While we can't help you with your workload, we can get you to work stylishly and comfortably on any budget.

Best women's flats for work

The people have spoken! These Amazon loafers have almost 6,700 five-star reviews, with a lot of them highlighting the comfort and durability of this shoe. They come in 32 different colors, so there's definitely a pair that'll match your work wardrobe.

Memory foam and knit stretch-fit material team up to give you effortless comfort. The scalloped edges and a tapered front toe add some additional style. To attest to how wearable these are, one reviewer mentioned, "When I put them on, it feels like a hug on my feet."

These chic flats have padded footbeds and are adorned with a trendy buckle. Be mindful when ordering online, though — reviews recommend sizing up because of the pointed toe.

With a 4.3-star overall rating and high praise for comfiness, this leather flat is perfect for the office. One reviewer said, "I almost always get blisters with new flats, but [I've] never had that issue with these."

These timeless loafers from Aerosole feature the brand's Core Comfort technology: rubber soles with a diamond pattern to help minimize friction and memory foam combined with padded insoles to bolster your feet as you walk.

Clarks has some of the comfiest shoes on the market, and these flats don't disappoint. Equipped with their Cushion Plus technology and a slight heel, you'll want to wear these every day at work.

If you struggle to find a shoe that fits the width of your foot, we suggest these slip-on flats from Lands' End that come in both regular and wide sizes. The elastics ensure a tight yet comfortable fit and the shoe has very a very flexible sole.

We love the sleek design of these flats and the fact that the knit is made from recycled bottles. They're comfortable, too — the brand's site shows a perfect 5/5 score for comfort on this shoe.

Allbirds is known for its extremely comfortable and sustainably sourced shoes. For less than $100, you can get quality ballet flats made from eucalyptus trees.

"I have extremely flat feet and sharp toes that angle upwards. I usually can't wear flats because they don't have enough support or pinch my toes. These flats are amazing," said one review.

These flats are made from 100% Italian leather and are said to "fit like a glove" — hence the name. Double check the sizing guide before ordering since these are known to have a narrow fit.

We're obsessed with this shoe's seasonal colors and woven texture. It's just a coincidence that these also happen to be super comfy. Tons of reviews harp on both of these points, with one review mentioning, "The woven material doesn’t disappoint as they conform nicely to my wide feet and offer great support."

You may have seen Meghan Markle sport a pair of Rothy's flats, and we've got tips on how to cop the look! Although they're a bit higher of a price point, these flats from Rothy's are sure to last a lifetime. They're knit from extremely durable recycled materials and can even be machine-washed.

