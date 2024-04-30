These Dr. Scholl’s flats live up to the brand's cozy and supportive reputation

Whenever I hear someone say that flats are back, I have to laugh. In my closet, flats not only never left, but they’ve also unapologetically dominated my shoe wardrobe for my entire adult life (which, for the record, goes back about a quarter of a century). Sure, I’ve gone through heel phases, and I’ll break out the pumps for dressier occasions and longer-inseam pants, but I’ve always preferred the look and feel of having my feet planted firmly on the ground, with only a modest layer between my soles and the floor.

The types of flats I’ve worn over the years have shifted with the trends of the time, of course. (Yes, I definitely participated when jellies came back around. They can’t all be winners.) But through the fleeting fads, one thing has always been true: I cannot function as a human being without at least one pair of classic, black ballet flats.

Colorways: Four | Sizes: 6-11 (wide sizes available) | Material: 100% synthetic

As simple as it may seem to select a pair of black flats, I’ve found that you can steer yourself wrong pretty easily. Go too inexpensive and you’ll find your feet unsupported. Go too expensive and there’s a decent chance you’ve spent way too much money on a design you can get for significantly less. (And, in my experience, more money has never meant fewer blisters.) So, if Goldilocks were shopping for black flats, I’m pretty sure she’d agree that the Dr. Scholl’s Giorgie Ballet Flats, with a reasonable price tag of just $60, checks all of the boxes that make them just right.

Why I like these ballet flats

They offer next-level comfortable

Flats are inherently more comfortable than heels, in my opinion, but when you factor in all of the elements that give Dr. Scholl’s shoes their reputation for being super-comfy, it’s no contest. The memory foam footbed of the Giorgie Ballet Flats made them a dream to walk in from day one — minute one, even — and there’s something comforting about knowing that the insole fabric is antimicrobial and odor-fighting (says the brand).

The heel (if you can even call it that) is a mere one-third of an inch high, and the faux leather upper is nice and flexible, too. So whether I’m just sitting at my desk all day or I decide to take the dog on a longer-than-usual walk, they move with me and offer plenty of support with each step I take. They’re also available in wide sizes, so there’s no need to squeeze into something too narrow for your foot shape.

They go with absolutely everything

Much like I’m a flats kind of gal, I’m a jeans kind of gal, too, and the Giorgie Ballet Flats work with all types of cuts. I’ve been working both bootcut and skinny jeans back into my rotation lately, and I love how they look with each style, grounding any ensemble without stealing the thunder of my chosen top.

Courtesy of Marci Robin

Perhaps my favorite thing about them, however, is how surprisingly well they dress up. When I’m really not feeling heels, their pretty, almond shape and smooth, black finish work so well with dresses and skirts. I paired them with my flounciest, most dramatic midi skirt, and they created a fantastic balance that made the outfit wearable for work, a date, a bridal shower — you name it.

Are these ballet flats the most interesting shoes in the world or even in my closet? No. But their simplicity, timeless style, and reliable comfort make them true MVPs.

