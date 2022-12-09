The are comfortable and lightweight

It was love at first step. The first thing I noticed was how unbelievably comfortable and lightweight they were. The inner sole is made of memory foam, which molds to my foot and helps with shock absorption. Basically, it feels like I'm walking on a cloud. The uppers are also made of woven knitted mesh, which makes them super breathable — meaning, no more sweaty feet.

But the most useful feature has to be their portability. I can fold them in half and easily fit them into a pocket, purse or tote. I only wish they had arrived before my LA trip; I could have had an extra pair of shoes that packed easily and weighed next to nothing.

These compact flats fit right in my purse! Courtesy Mercedes Woods

In general, I am a true size 9 and regular width, and these shoes fit perfectly. Although I usually prefer a rounded toe for more space, this pointed pair still left me with plenty of wiggle room. But for those with wider feet, the flats also come in whole and some half sizes, depending on the style.

I'll wear them year-round

I can see these becoming a new summer favorite, but for now, they still work for the colder weather, especially since the shoe's material stretches to allow for socks, stockings or tights to comfortably fit underneath. I'd also recommend these flats to commuters who walk to work in sneakers and carry a pair of professional looking shoes to change into at the office. Since they're slim and packable, transporting them will be a breeze.

Available in 23 colors and patterns, I don't think anyone will have a problem finding a pair to match their style. I chose the white and beige design, as I love wintery creams and can easily take them from day to night with almost anything in my closet. Other styles include leopard spots, stripes and geometric shapes, among several solid shades.

These flats are chic, lightweight and oh-so comfortable. Courtesy Mercedes Woods

One thing to note: I don't think I would recommend these for extended long walks over rougher terrain, especially if you are looking for more support in your footwear. (I sometimes struggle with plantar fasciitis and need more support in a walking shoe.) But if you are looking for a great flat for work or a night out that won’t break the bank (did I mention these are only $26?) and keep you comfortable, you won't regret giving these a try. I'm already packing them for my next trip!