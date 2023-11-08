Don’t sacrifice style for warmth: These cozy and chic pieces are perfect for fall and winter

When it comes to fall and winter apparel, most of us lean towards bundling up. But, the winter blues shouldn’t hinder style. You can still dress to impress during the season without sacrificing warmth. Instead of a solid color winter coat, opt for one that has a playful print. Or, add in some colorful accessories to bring in a pop of color to an otherwise neutral outfit. The opportunities are endless!

But if you're still unsure how to style your cold-weather apparel, don't fret: stylist and creative director J. Bolin stopped by TODAY to share five suggested cozy fall and winter looks. There are extra long cardigans and combat boots, all the way to eclectic sunnies — all from top-rated brands like Asos, H&M, Skims and more.

Keep reading to shop cozy apparel for men and women.

Cozy looks for women | Cozy looks for men

Cozy looks for women as seen on TODAY

Look 1: Cozy drama

Bolin's first look comes with all the drama. Since most fall wardrobes (think of the capsule closet trend!) tend to lean on the neutral side, Bolin suggests incorporating lots of color into your wardrobe. He picked out an extra long cardigan from Akira for you to explore with various colors. To pair with a statement item like this, you can layer with other vivacious items, too, including the color block trousers and handbag below. For an extra wow factor, Bolin wrapped up this look with powerful sunnies.

Look 2: Cozy sleek

This monochromatic look can transition from the office to a formal dinner. Bolin says that wearing one color "makes the look more expensive looking, more luxurious and it helps to elongate the body." You can experiment with this all red look (which also works well for the holidays, Bolin notes), or if you prefer, dress the look up with neutral colors instead. The red coat is made from a wool mix, so you'll be kept warm as you strut to your work holiday party, and the matching blazer and trouser combo means you can wear the set from season to season.

Look 3: Booted to perfection

The first thing you'll notice about this look are the over-the-knee boots. These shoes are one of the many reasons why Bolin adores this cozy outfit as they help to elongate the body. "I’d normally start an outfit out when dressing a client from the top down, but in this case, a boot is an essential for this time of the year," he says. This boot comes with a zip-up feature for you to easily slip on and off. But what makes this "bigger than life," Bolin adds, is the long cardigan and slimming turtleneck. For a bit of edge, the stylist tops this look with a comfortable pair of jeggings (yes, they're still in!),

Cozy looks for men as seen on TODAY

Look 4: Cozy muted

Bolin says this fit is an “effortless option” for men, and here’s why: “Sweaters should tell a story,” just like this Fashion Nova pick. It has an artistic pattern that stands out against the muted trench coat. "This time of the year can be cold in the morning, hot in the afternoon, and freezing by evening, so layering is the cozy key," Bolin adds. To keep things simple, he recommends this pair of cargo joggers for some flare and comfort.

Look 5: The cozy mix master

The stylist says that this look is an opportunity to step outside your comfort zone, calling the fall and winter as "the season to challenge yourselves." In fact, Bolin says, "adding some bold prints and colors will have you feeling bold and looking confident walking into any room with a mixed and master moment like this." To start, this plaid overcoat does all the talking. With a combination of the solid turtleneck and red leather pants, you'll surely make a statement. Layer with a set of combat boots to tie it all together.