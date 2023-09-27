Splurge or save: 6 fall wardrobe staples that look luxurious — starting at $35

The beginning of fall might be a sign the holidays are nearing, but it also indicates the transition away from our summer wardrobes. For some, that means bringing out your best sweater. But for those concerned about following trends, this could also suggest purchasing an entire new closet. That’s where it can become costly.

If you don’t know how to solve this dilemma, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post joined Hoda & Jenna to reveal some of her seasonal favorites — within every budget, of course. You’ll discover splurge-worthy and affordable options in denim, boots and everything in-between, along with some suggestions on how to style them. All of which should complement your wardrobe year-round, too.

Below, prepare to splurge or save on timeless pieces you’ll be excited, and not skeptical, to “add to cart.”

Splurge or save: Fall fashion

Splurge: Denim

There are two reasons why Post loves denim jumpsuits: “because of the ease” and the fact that denim “always feels and looks cool.” But if you’re hesitant about the style, especially its fabric, we suggest keeping an open mind. What earned this piece a place in our “splurge” spot is none other than its stretchy fabric. Whether it is the chest, waist or leg (which is a relaxed, straight fit), the jumpsuit is “super comfy” throughout — even if you decide to layer underneath. And if you’re worried about the length, don’t fret: The jumpsuit comes in regular, petite and tall sizes.

What we styled it with:

Save: Denim

If you want to be ahead of this season’s trends, make sure to have a denim midi or maxi skirt on your radar. For instance, this one from Universal Denim is one of Post's go-to picks. Think of denim midi and maxi skirts as an elevated alternative to jeans. Anything you’d pair with them — chunky sweaters, fitted t-shirts or button-downs — will equally suit the fitted A-line silhouette of this denim skirt. Deciding between the rise (high-waisted like this one has, or low-waisted) and length will be the only styling dilemma you’ll have.

What we styled it with:

Splurge: Leather

According to Post, this faux leather aviator jacket is “the best of vintage and modern.” Here’s why we agree: It combines the classic aviator style with the modern oversized silhouette current trends are gravitating towards. The faux shearling trim is also a plus, adding extra coziness and a visual appeal to the jacket, no matter if you choose between the black or brown color options.

Save: Leather

If you want another alternative to denim pants, Post suggests leather bottoms. They’re flattering and form-fitting in all of the right places, especially if you want to elongate your legs. Leather pants also make for a great piece to have in a capsule wardrobe because they’re incredibly versatile.

But, we were more than impressed by the cut of these Old Navy leather pants. They’re perfectly cropped at the ankle, suitable for a variety of occasions and high around the waist. These come in regular, tall and petite in sizes zero to 30, too, if that doesn’t convince you enough.

What we styled it with:

Splurge: Boots

The duality of knee-high boots is that they offer additional coverage (for when the temperature drops) and are considered trendy throughout each season (or as Post categorizes, “the it-boot”). This option from Sam Edelman is one of our favorite splurge options, solely for them being “classics that never go out of style.” Just look at the square-toe and color ways — you have more than one way to pair this boot.

Although the boot is nearly three inches in height, the block heel is key: It adds stability for walking and support for all-day comfort. And for those wondering, there’s also a wide calf option. Score!

Save: Boots

Another boot silhouette having a moment this season is moto boots. But if you don’t know where to search, Post adores this pair from H&M. For their price, the boots look more expensive than they’re worth. Their design gives a luxe “downtown” edge to whatever you might pair them with, even leggings and floral dresses, both for the brown and black hues. Depending on the length of your legs, these should hit around the ankle.