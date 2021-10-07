Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Nothing ruins the excitement of planning a fun day or night out more than staring at your closet and realizing you have nothing to wear — or you do, but dread sets in at the thought of putting together an outfit. During the summertime, slipping into a light dress was an easy solution. But now that fall is underway and temperatures are starting to drop, you'll need to start looking at warmer options.

The answer? It's an easy (and trendy) one: jumpsuits! The one-and-done style is fashionable, complementary to any body type and takes away the hassle of putting together an entire outfit from top to bottom — just add your favorite shoes and accessories. And while they can be worn all year long, jumpsuits are perfect for the current season because they present the prime opportunity for layering.

From in-fashion fitted numbers and off-the-shoulder designs to bestselling overalls and wide-leg one-pieces, we rounded up a few top-rated jumpsuits available on Amazon — all for under $40.

Top-rated Amazon jumpsuits

Throw on this off-shoulder jumpsuit for a quick and easy look that can be easily dressed up or down with the right pair of shoes. Made with a polyester-cotton blend, this cozy option is available in over 30 different colors and has over 24,000 verified five-star ratings. "This is the comfiest romper I have bought," raved one five-star reviewer. "It fits perfectly. I will be buying in more colors/different styles."

Getting ready for work has never been easier than it is with this chic jumpsuit. The belt is removable, so you can even switch it out for another style. It has over 4,400 verified five-star ratings and comes in 13 colors and patterns — from neon shades to geometric prints. Out of the thousands of reviews, several shoppers raved about the compliments they received while wearing it.

You'll be ready for a night out in seconds after you slip on this jumpsuit. This slim-fit style features an off-shoulder and V-cut combination in the front, paired with ruffle details. "I'm thanking myself over and over again that I went ahead and bought this outfit," said one satisfied customer. "I received so many compliments on this outfit ... It was pretty comfortable too!"

This strapless jumpsuit can easily be dressed up for fall with a cozy cardigan and your favorite pair of white sneakers or boots. The casual one-piece features a self-tie waist and elastic bands at the bust and hips for a comfortable and relaxed fit.

A spaghetti strap jumpsuit is another style that can be dressed up for fall but worn during the cooler months on its own. Made with a spandex-polyester blend, it is stretchy enough to fit comfortably and move with you. One five-star reviewer even noted that the front button closure makes it ideal for nursing moms.

This jumpsuit has a major feature that everyone loves: pockets! It comes in 44 (yes, 44!) different colors and is perfect for throwing on when you're in a rush but still want to look put-together. With over 7,500 verified five-star ratings, reviewers can't get enough of the quality and comfortable fit.

Get fancy for a night out with this one-shoulder slit-sleeve jumpsuit, which also features a wide-leg pant style that has been trending everywhere this year. One five-star reviewer wrote, "This jumpsuit is very, very, classy and it stands up against the more expensive jumpsuits I have ordered from larger department stores."

Embrace fall with earth tones in your wardrobe, as seen on this deep green jumpsuit. Worn under a cardigan, over a long-sleeve shirt or completely on its own, it can be styled for any season. And reviewers seem to love it — it currently boasts over 10,300 verified five-star ratings and a 4.3 out of 5 stars.

This belted jumpsuit gives off the illusion of a two-piece set and can work for every occasion — from a day at the office to a night out with friends. It's currently Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in Women's Jumpsuits and has over 2,800 verified five-star ratings. One reviewer called it a "lovely buy for a dressy casual affair."

This season, make this cozy terry jumpsuit your go-to lazy-day outfit by pairing it with your favorite cardigan and fuzzy slippers. The thick elastic waist has a built-in drawstring that can be adjusted according to the fit you desire. One reviewer, who called this one-piece "the softest jumpsuit ever" also said, "It seriously feels like you’re wearing your PJ’s and it’s amazing."

This No. 1 bestseller in Amazon's list of Women's Fashion Overalls is another fall-perfect piece that was made for layering. Wear it over a casual, long-sleeve tee or pair it with your favorite button-up sweater during the colder months. It has a free-flowing, loose fit and comes in 19 different colors and fun patterns.

Pair this short-sleeve jumpsuit with your favorite flats for an easy fall look. It has a 4.4-star average rating and comes in over a dozen fall-inspired shades. One five-star reviewer loves it so much, they didn't hesitate to get straight to the point: "This is the jumpsuit you've been longing for."

If you prefer a fashionable jumpsuit with a looser fit around the leg, try this wide-leg option. You can choose from 17 different colors in both long- and short-sleeve styles. Reviewers tall and short alike are raving about how well this jumpsuit complements their body types.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!