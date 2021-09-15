Your fall fashion guide has arrived — here's what's hot right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is officially a week away, which means now is the time to get your wardrobe ready for one of the best seasons for fashion. While we can typically expect to see leather jackets and boots make their debuts around this time of the year, there are several new trends breaking their way into this season, aside from the shacket.

To help you step out in a look that's on-trend for the season, style expert Amy Goodman stopped by to share four different fall looks with Hoda & Jenna. Whether you've been itching to get dressed up again or can't even stand the thought of sacrificing comfort to put on jeans, Goodman has the pieces that you'll want in your wardrobe before the temperatures drop.

From dresses and skirts to boots and sweater vests, read on for the hottest looks anyone can pull off this season.

Fall outfit ideas

Over-the-knee boots + racer jackets

A leather jacket is a classic fall staple, but this racer jacket takes the look up a notch with its button collar. It comes in four different colors that embody the earth tones of the season, so you can pair it with anything in your wardrobe to create the perfect fall look.

Wrap dresses are a great transitional piece, especially for days when it's chilly in the morning and heating up by noon. This style is not only chic, but it's also on sale right now for $40.

This statement boot has some edge to it, but it shouldn't be an intimidating style. Goodman recommends pairing it with a hem that ends far above the boot edge in order to pull it off. Since it's warm and slimming on the leg, it's a no-brainer for the colder months.

Shorter midi boots + saturated shades

Saturated colors are everywhere right now, and there are endless ways to style them. You can go for a monochromatic look or divide it up with a bold sweater like Goodman did with this look.

The high neck paired with a blazer gives a more polished tone to this outfit. You can stock up on this style in several different colors to create tons of looks this fall.

Wide-leg pants are a huge trend this season and these flare jeans offer some relief from skinny styles. Plus, they're perfect for pairing with boots.

With a sleek heel and shiny exterior, these booties seal off the look. Goodman opted for the off-white style for a pop of color.

Sleek to the knee + neutral coat

Pro tip: Camel-colored coats with texture (fluffy, fuzzy, felt, etc.) are a must for the season, according to Goodman. Since this kimono is voluminous, it will elevate any look when it is paired with slim olive-toned separates.

Goodman says olive is the new neutral — and we're not mad about it. This flattering tank is breathable for those hot fall days but is perfect for layering on chilly nights.

Coordinate the tank with these slimming pants. They offer some stretch but are still polished enough to wear to the office.

These boots don't just look like luxury — since they have a memory foam insole, they feel like it, too. Goodman says their sleek look is the perfect way to polish off this look.

Cloud coat + power to the platform boots

Wondering what a "cloud jacket" is? Goodman says it is the lighter, fluffier cousin of the down jacket. This style from Abercrombie is stuffed with recycled polyester fibers and grey duck down and comes in both beige and black.

Knitwear has been trending for quite some time, but this season it has taken on the form of cable-knit vests. This style from Sincerely Jules is an affordable way to get in on the trend.

Pleated skirts aren't just for school uniforms. They've made a comeback in a big way and pair great with sweater vests and and long-sleeve tops alike.

These faux leather combat boots make any outfit look commanding. They also feature a lug sole, which is on-trend this season.

