These 11 fashion and beauty items are going viral on TikTok — with good reason

Sure, you can scroll through TikTok and find the latest dance craze or mouth-watering recipe, but you can also come across the hottest beauty and fashion trends.

Fashion and beauty expert Makho Ndlovu stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to show give us the scoop on what exactly is trending on TikTok right now, along with all of the ways to get in on the hype before these hot finds are gone — some of these viral picks have already surpassed one million views.

Though Gen Z seems to dictate some of the trends on the app (like the revival of the mom jean), don't be fooled — anyone can pull them off. From snakeskin booties to a beauty tool that can combat dry skin, Ndlovu found everything you'll actually want before fall arrives.

Viral TikTok Amazon fashion finds

The shacket has arrived. The cross between a flannel shirt and a comfortable jacket, it's one of fall's hottest trends and is an easy layering piece that you can style with virtually anything. Right now, this style has 1.7 million views on TikTok (and counting).

These booties have over 447,000 views on TikTok and are a must-have for any fall wardrobe. Since they come in a range of sizes and prints, it's easy to find a pair that suits your style. From jeans to dresses, you can wear these chic shoes with anything, all season long.

Whether you like to workout or just love the feel of workout clothing, this set with over 1.5 million views on TikTok is bound to please. It features a ribbed texture that keeps everything in place while you're on the move, and the tummy-control front panel and butt-lifting back is figure-flattering. You can mix and match the pieces or sport the set and layer it with your favorite tops and jackets.

Viral TikTok Amazon beauty finds

The secret to an on the go facial? Well, since this mister has has over 56,000 views on TikTok, we can't say it's a secret, butpeople are loving it for its hydrating and skin-smoothing benefits.

This nifty tool with over 300,000 views can be used as a silicone mat for your flat iron, curler and any other hot styling tool in your cabinet. It also doubles as a silicone pouch, which makes it perfect for travel (and for keeping your bathroom counter damage-free).

Just when you thought we left these in the '90s, TikTok is bringing them back. These banana clips are taking over TikTok in a video with over 350,000 views, and it's not hard to see why the younger generation is loving them — all you need to do is throw your hair back and go.

More viral TikTok finds

This sweater went viral after it was spotted on one TikTok user's page, in a video with more than 54,000 likes. It comes in a bunch of fun colors and is easy to style with jeans or leggings and boots.

Do we even need to tell you that these leggings are everywhere? People are loving these "magical" leggings for their butt-lifting effect, and it seems that over 46,000 five-star reviewers agree.

If your skin is oily, keeping this little tool in your bag can make a big difference throughout the day. The #revlonoilroller hashtag has more than three million views and thousands of videos in which users are loving the matte results this roller produces.

The #marshmallowwhipmaker hashtag has over one million views, and users are loving how it whips any liquid face wash into a luxurious foam one. It only takes a few pumps to transform a face wash you already own into a whipped one.

Scalp massagers can make any shower feel like a spa day — and over one billion TikTok users seem to crave luxury in the shower, as the #showertok hashtag would attest. This version from Briogeo has been praised for removing scalp buildup with a few circular movements.

