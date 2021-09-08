6 tried-and-true beauty bestsellers we can't get enough of

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these deals and items because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Beauty products aren't something you take a gamble on. If it's going on your skin or in your hair, you want it to be good. Scouring the reviews of a certain product can be helpful, but nothing beats a recommendation from an expert.

That's why fashion and beauty expert Makho Ndlovu stopped by TODAY to break down the tried-and-true beauty favorites people can't get enough of. She even relies on some of the skin care, hair care and makeup picks below to keep her beauty routine in check on a daily basis, along with thousands of other reviewers — each cult-favorite beauty item has over tens of thousands of reviews from Amazon shoppers.

From a leave-in conditioner that leaves her with frizz-free hair to a drugstore mascara that Ndlovu keeps going back to "over-and-over again," read on for the tried-and-true beauty favorites that are sure to become staples in your routine.

Tried-and-true Amazon beauty products

Conair has been around since 1959, but these hot rollers are anything but outdated. If doing your hair takes up the most time in your morning routine, these hot rollers can help you get out the door faster, since they heat up quickly. Ndlovu says they have a velvety feel that is soft to the touch and come in 12 different sizes to help you achieve your dream curls or waves.

Mizani's bestselling leave-in conditioner only needs one spritz to moisturize, detangle and hydrate damaged locks. It's a must-have if you want to control frizz and offer your hair some heat protection when you use hot tools, and Ndlovu says she's used it for years on her wigs, weaves and natural hair. What exactly makes it a tried-and-true product, though? It works on all hair types — straight, wavy, curly, coiled and beyond.

This is the mascara that Ndlovu keeps coming back to. She says that when your eyes come alive, your whole face comes alive. This mascara delivers instant volume and doesn't clump or flake, but it does make your lashes look longer. Plus, it comes in four different colors, so you can go bold or keep things natural.

Eyeliner shouldn't have to feel like kindergarten artwork — that's why people love this easy-to-use liquid liner. It's Stila's bestselling formula and, thanks to the precise brush, allows you to create a range of looks with just a few strokes. Whether you're a makeup novice or a pro, this eyeliner won't disappoint; it stays on all day long, won't smudge and comes in nine different colors.

The colder months are approaching, which means keeping your hands moisturized is key. L'Occitane's hand cream is packed with skin-loving ingredients like shea butter, coconut oil and honey that can keep your hands hydrated no matter how many times you wash them or expose them to the elements each day. According to the brand, one tube sells every two seconds. Our guess is that people love it because it melts onto the skin just like butter.

One of Ndlovu's favorite things about this toner is that it de-puffs her eyes and helps her look more alert, but reviewers also love it because it makes removing makeup a breeze. Dickinson's has been around since 1866, but toners have been getting some serious buzz lately, which is why this one is on our radar. It's effective, fragrance-free and is gentle enough for everyday use.

More bestselling Amazon beauty and fashion favorites

Who doesn't love a basic hoop? These chic earrings have amassed over 22,415 verified five-star reviews in the last four years and are currently the bestselling hoop earrings on Amazon. Reviewers love them for a number of reasons, but Shop TODAY Editorial Assistant Kamari Stewart loves them because "Regardless of where I’m going, these help me feel more put together without taking attention away from my outfit if I get dressed up."

This bestselling blouse comes in a variety of different colors that can be worn with everything from jeans to leggings. It's soft, breathable and is machine washable for easy care. One of its 10,883 verified five-star reviewers wrote that it's a "great transitional wardrobe addition," for summer-to-fall looks.

So, these jeans are technically jeggings, but that didn't matter for one Shop TODAY contributor who says that "these jeans feel like leggings, so I can sit in almost any position for hours without feeling like I need to undo the top button." It seems like the other 41,914 verified five-star reviewers would agree.

Love living in loungewear? These bestselling joggers might be the pair that you truly never want to take off. Over 53,00 verified five-star reviewers are singing their praises, calling them out for their "buttery soft" feel and true-to-size fit.

This exfoliant made the rounds on TikTok after one reviewer posted the results of their post-exfoliant glow. According to the brand, one bottle is sold every 12 seconds globally and 91% of users said that their skin appeared healthier after 30 days of use.

After you exfoliate your face, this scrub can be used to exfoliate the rest of your body. The pumice puffing beads help to slough off dead skin while the liquid exfoliants get to work on decongesting your pores. It's currently the bestselling body scrub on Amazon with more than 7,000 verified five-star reviews.

You probably know the name by now, but CeraVe also got a recent boost on TikTok and has Gen Z praising it now. This moisturizing lotion has over 47,000 verified five-star reviews and reviewers love that it is safe for sensitive skin and that a little bit goes a long way, which helps the bottle last longer.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!