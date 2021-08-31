Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty just kicked off! Whether you're looking to add some glam to your back-to-the-office routine or simply want to take advantage of major discounts on top-rated beauty and skin care items, the sale event has something for everyone.

As its name suggests, the bi-annual sale is a full 21 days' worth of deals on products for nearly every beauty need. This year, Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event will last through Saturday, Sept. 18. Each day will feature 50% off deals on several products, ranging from flawless foundations and anti-aging creams to full-coverage concealers and lightweight moisturizers.

There are also exclusive sales for Ulta Diamond and Platinum members, who can receive free shipping on any beauty steals purchase made throughout the sale. In the event that you can't find something you like at Ulta (but we doubt it), Sephora is also holding a similar sale event right now, where you can find even more products from your favorite brands for 50% off.

Keep reading for all the makeup and skin care products that you can snag for half the price.

Tuesday, Aug. 31

A body mask that hydrates, smoothes and tightens? We'll take it. Kopari's Pink Soufflé mask is packed with skin-loving ingredients such as coconut oil, niacinamide and dragon fruit. The treatment also includes kaolin clay, which works to clear skin and minimize pores.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Wednesday, Sept. 1

MAC's top-rated creamy matte lipstick will be on sale in three different shades: Whirl (dirty rose), Honey Love (light beige-toned with rose) and Russian Red (an intense bluish-red). For a formula this pigmented, under $10 is a steal.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Thursday, Sept. 2

If you're looking to fake the appearance of having had eight full hours of sleep, these eye patches can help you pull it off. Skyn Iceland's Travel-Size Cool Firming Eye Gels have more than 1,000 reviews and have been praised by users for their ability to help tired, puffy eyes and reduce the appearance of wrinkles.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Friday, Sept. 3

Summer might be ending soon, but St. Tropez can still help you pull off the seasonal glow long after Sept. 22. The formula is supposed to provide natural-looking results, and you can leave it on for up to three hours before washing off for a deep, dark tan.

You can snag these other 50%-off deals as well:

Saturday, Sept. 4

Big brows are in right now — and this tool can help you get them. One end of the definer fills in your brows while the other fluffs them out, so you can achieve full, natural-looking arches with little effort.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Sunday, Sept. 5

You can wear this primer alone or under makeup for a glowy look. It's suitable for all skin types and is made with IonCharged water, as well as a triple-moisture complex.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Monday, Sept. 6

This eye serum is packed with vitamin C and is intended to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles without irritation. Some noteworthy ingredients are chia seed oil, tremella mushroom extract and papain, which all encourage skin restoration.

Today, you can snag these other 50%-off deals as well:

Tuesday, Sept. 7

Stila's waterproof eyeliner promises a fade-proof look for up to 12 hours. It comes in over a dozen colors that you can use to create the eye look of your choice.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Wednesday, Sept. 8

Don't miss the chance to save on this anti-aging serum, which boasts a 4.8-star rating and more than 4,500 five-star reviews. It targets fine lines and wrinkles but also hydrates the skin.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Thursday, Sept. 9

This lip gloss can give you the look of a plumper pout without any of the needles. It comes in 16 different shades that offer a high shine you can rock anywhere.

You can snag these other 50% off deals as well:

Friday, Sept. 10

Tarte's top-rated mascara delivers voluminous lashes with just a few swipes. The smudge-proof and flake-free product defines and conditions with the help of a "magniLASH" wand — and it even comes in a waterproof formula.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Saturday, Sept. 11

Looking for something lighter than foundation? Consider a BB Cream like this one from IT Cosmetics, which delivers enough coverage without any heavy feeling on your skin.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Sunday, Sept. 12

Just want to ditch liquid foundations? A bareMinerals pressed powder can deliver, and it can also help reduce shine.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Monday, Sept. 13

These pimple patches went viral for their ability to reduce the appearance of blemishes practically overnight. All you need to do is apply them to a clean face at night and peel them off in the morning to reveal clearer skin without any irritation.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Tuesday, Sept. 14

First Aid Beauty's pH-balanced formula can be used both in the morning and at night to cleanse your face and help protect your skin from pollutants. In a few weeks, you can grab it for just $11.

You can also grab these picks for 50% off:

Wednesday, Sept. 15

Anastasia Beverly Hills' foundation comes in 50 different shades, which makes it easier to find a formula that matches your skin tone. It provides full coverage with a lightweight feel that lasts for a minimum of eight hours.

You can also get 50% off the following products:

Thursday, Sept. 16

Save big on this formula from StriVectin, which can be used twice daily to help treat fine lines and wrinkles.

The following products will also be 50% off:

Friday, Sept. 17

Treat yourself to a rich, nourishing under-eye cream — for less than $20. Clinique's popular eye cream will be on sale for 50% off today, so make sure to add it to your cart while you still can!

You can snag these other 50%-off deals as well:

Saturday, Sept. 18

This duo features a pigmented lip color and lip liner that can create a fuller-looking pout. Plus, it comes in 23 different shades.

The following products will also be 50% off:

