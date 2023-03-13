It's a big week for beauty sales: We found the best deals from Ulta, Sephora and more

If you're looking to stock up on some of the best beauty products while being kind to your wallet, you're in luck. Popular beauty retailers are hosting huge sales right now and the discounts shouldn't be missed. From Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty to everyday discounts on Amazon, we found powerhouse products that are up to 50% off.

Whether you're in the market for some new mascara or want to switch up your skincare routine, we put together an array of highly-rated fan favorites. Some of these deals end soon so make sure to fill your cart sooner rather than later!

Keep reading to shop 30 can't-miss steals from brands like Paula's Choice, Fenty, tarte and more.

Ulta deals

One of Ulta's biggest sales of the year is finally live! The 21 Days of Beauty sale gives customers the chance to score industry favorites and must-haves at majorly discounted prices. The deals change daily, so be sure to check in to see the newest offerings as they roll out.

As for our favorite deals, we included some of our picks from today's roster.

Scoop up this celeb-favorite r.e.m product for 50% off. The eyeshadow palette includes six ultra-blendable matte and shimmer shades.

Made with avocado oil and aloe vera, this long-lasting lipstick from Urban Decay won't leave your lips feeling flakey. It's available in over 34 different shades, so finding your perfect match has never been easier.

First things first, you should always use a hydrating primer before applying any makeup to your face. Thankfully, Lancôme designed this beautiful primer that diffuses light to blur the look of imperfections, creating a smooth base.

Yes to vitamin C, please! This Kinship product is the perfect 2-in-1 cream that the brand says "diminishes the appearance of fine lines, targeting dark circles and hydrating for a bright, wide-awake look."

The fan-favorite blush stick is back! It uses a gel-based formula so it's super buildable, too.

Gua shas and facial rollers seem to be dominating all the social feeds recently. According to the brand, this roller "uses natural stone and facial rolling techniques to help improve the overall look and feel of skin."

Sweet like a Georgia peach, this palette is perfect for the incoming spring season. With 18 different shades, this is your one stop shop for all eyeshadow looks.

How often do you wash your makeup brushes (don't worry, we're guilty of not doing it enough, too)? This product can help change that. Just add some hot water to the pad and use the different textures to wash away product buildup.

Forget the sun and sand, you can get an effortless glow with these tanning drops from Bondi Sands. Add a few drops to your favorite moisturizer, wait six hours and you're set.

QVC deals

QVC is giving us life with these bundles and deals from tarte, Clinique and TULA. Plus, if the discounts weren't enough, new shoppers can use code SURPRISE for $10 off your first order and free shipping.

With the new Blush Tape from tarte being virtually sold-out everywhere, this is the deal of the century. If you were to buy these products separately it would set you back $70 but this limited-time offer will save you almost $30. What's not to love?

Another product the internet had a field day with is this Clinique lipstick in the shade Black Honey. This specific shade "flatters every skin tone with a sheer, deep, nude-pink stain," says the brand.

Shape Tape is a tried and true favorite of ours here at Shop TODAY. This kit includes a super-sized bottle of Shape Tape, the Glow Blush and a 2-1 makeup brush so you can conceal and glow.

Change your skincare routine for the better with this kit from TULA. Powered by superfoods, the Cult Classic cleanser, Protect + Plump moisturizer and the Instant De-Puff serum will leave your skin feeling renewed from the inside out.

Amazon deals

What would a deals article be without including some picks from Amazon? We included some makeup and skincare must-haves that you can shop right now.

We especially want to highlight a L'Oréal special that will save you $10 when you add $30 worth of promo eligible products to your cart, no promo code necessary.

With over 88,000 ratings, this mascara is the real deal. "This is the best mascara you will use. Whether it be $30 or $5, you won’t find a better one, it’s just phenomenal for length and volume, and it does NOT clump," says one reviewer.

Infused with glycerin and shea butter, this lightweight tinted moisturizer from L'Oréal Paris is an affordable dupe compared to other self-tanning brands.

BB creams are a great alternative to foundation. This one from L'Oréal Paris "instantly matches your skin and transforms to your perfect shade for a flawless, bare skin finish, making it perfect for all skin tones," says the brand.

Packed with hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, this serum is a treat for dry skin.

Say bye to the look of fine lines, blemishes, redness and dark circles. Instead, welcome in radiant, well-rested and refreshed looking skin to the eye area.

Not to be confused with the hit '90s kids TV show, powder puffs are one of the newest products to hit the makeup market. These puffs are perfect for getting powder in hard-to-reach places to keep you shine-free all hours of the day.

This micellar water will help simplify your skincare routine by cleansing, removing makeup and brightening dull skin all in just one step. Thank us later.

Good ol' CeraVe is here to save your dry skin. This cream is packed with hyaluronic acid, ceramides and MVE technology to give your skin all the love it deserves.

If you're looking for a solution for deep wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles or crow's feet, this eye cream can help you out on all of the above. The brand claims it "visibly brighten and depuff eyes in four weeks and reduces appearance of fine lines by 50% in 12 weeks."

Who needs two or three different curlers when you could get this 5-in-1 set that comes with interchangeable barrels? Effortlessly create any style you want at home.

Sephora deals

Sephora sales feel like they happen once in a blue moon, so shop these deals ASAP. Also, make sure to sign in or sign up for their Beauty Insiders program for free shipping.

This blush trio by Patrick Starrr has recently gone viral on TikTok and we can clearly see why. With three different shades and textures to pick from, this trio will give you a 3D effect even IMAX would be jealous of.

Need a wake-up call? These vibrant, caffeine-packed shadows from Urban Decay will brighten and enhance your eyes in seconds.

This medium-coverage, lightweight foundation offers a long-lasting matte finish that stays put for up to 24 hours, according to the brand.

Are we dreaming or is Fenty actually on sale?! Scoop up this clip-on gloss to get poppin’ lips on the go.

Paula's Choice deals

Paula's Choice is one of our favorite choices (ha!) for skincare because the products do what they say. Score 25% off orders over $95, 15% off all orders under $95, 20% off kits, free shipping for orders over $25 AND free minis with orders over $75 with code MINI. Wow, that was a mouthful.

This award-winning BHA exfoliator is the real deal for those struggling with enlarged pores, blackheads and wrinkles.

Retinol can be extremely intimidating to introduce into your skincare routine, but it's worth the trouble. Thankfully, Paula's Choice makes it easier with this kit to test which is best for your specific skin type.

Discounted skincare on the go? Sign us up! This travel kit is perfect for "combating and controlling stubborn acne and breakouts, unclogging pores and calming redness without causing dryness or flaking," says the brand.