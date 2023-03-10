Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale starts today — score 50% off bestsellers

Attention, beauty lovers! One of the biggest sale events of the year is officially underway — and along with it is your chance to score industry favorites and must-haves at a majorly discounted price. Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty event is now in full swing and sure to have it all, from liquid liners and do-it-all contour sticks to skin care necessities like moisturizers and hydrating serums.

As the name alludes, Ulta's biannual sale is live for three weeks, with each day featuring a fresh roster of products — including many bestsellers — available for 50% off. And if this first day of deals from much-loved brands like Tarte and MAC is any sign for what's to come, it's time to start getting excited. There are also special perks throughout the sale for Ulta Diamond and Platinum members, including free shipping on any beauty steals purchase.

When is Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty?

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale 2023 starts today, March 12, and runs until April 1. However, each day features new flash deals — and while that's good news all around, it does mean you have only 24 hours to grab a pick before it's back to full price.

Below, we highlighted some of the top deals to shop today. Be sure to check back daily for updated picks!

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty 2023

Sunday, March 12 Ulta Deals

This creamy, potted eyeshadow from MAC is incredibly versatile, as it can be either applied on its own, or as an eyelid primer for your favorite powdered shadows. Choose between a variety of nudes or pearlescent pops of color.

Jojoba has been one of the buzzy ingredients of the season because of the claims that it helps nourish any type of hair — including your lashes! This bestselling and top-rated (it has more than 4,000 five-star reviews) mascara from Tarte contains not only jojoba, but also carnauba wax for smooth application and lengthening, according to the brand.

Prep for those hot summer days with a foundation that's lightweight but doesn't compromise on the coverage — and you can score it today for $20 off.

Reviewers are raving over this daily moisturizer from Peach & Lily, which currently has over 1,000 five-star reviews. One purchaser said that their "skin looks visibly brighter and less dull after using this product for almost a year now," and they urged others to "buy ASAP!" if they see it on sale.

Give your skin a rejuvenating "power cocktail" with this AHA-based exfoliant from Peach & Lily. It contains 10% lactic acid and a variety of natural extracts to help ease the appearance of pores, texture, scarring and dark spots, according to the brand.

Take on pesky zits before they make an unwelcome appearance with these micro-dart miniature patches. Is that pesky pimple already past the point of no return? Don't stress — you can also get these hydrocolloid patches (also 50% off today!) from the same brand that are designed for more surface-level blemishes.

This eyebrow care set makes trimming and grooming your brows at home so much easier. According to the brand, the scissors are expertly shaped to easily glide along your face for effortless trimming.