It ended up being one of the best beauty decisions I'd ever made. I wore the Heroine Make mascara all through 2022's humid, sweaty New York City summer and well into an unpredictably rainy and windy fall and winter. But even the harshest weather conditions couldn't budge the curl and lift this mascara offered.

This formula gives my lashes major length after just a single coat, which is a game-changer for me since other brands require at least 2-3 coats. According to the product description on Amazon, the mascara helps lashes retain a curl by using "shape memory" polymers as well as fibers that work to lengthen each hair. But these fibers don't flake of create black smudges under my eyes. The formula is also buildable while still feeling lightweight and soft on my lashes.

Vivian Le / TODAY

There's also something about this mascara's design that helps give my eyelashes that extra boost. The curved wand lifts the lashes up while, at the same time, the bristles brush through each hair to prevent the formula from clumping or overburdening the hairs. I imagine this has something to do with the volume separate powder in the formula, which works to separate the hairs and gives them volume, says the brand.

After nearly a year, it's still a staple in my everyday makeup routine. I typically start my day around 7:30 a.m. and am out the door by 8:30 a.m. to commute to work. Dinner is around 6:30 p.m., and I’m unwinding for bedtime and washing my face around 10 p.m. Luckily, the Heroine Make formula can hold for over 12 hours. And although I’m not proud of it, as someone who has definitely fallen asleep with their mascara on once or twice, my curled lashes have proven to hold into the next morning.

Vivian Le / TODAY

When I first tried to remove it, I realized the waterproof claim was no joke. I found it challenging to remove it with just face wash, but eventually discovered my oil-based makeup remover did the job pretty easily. However, the brand also has its own remover that shoppers and fans of the mascara seem to also recommend.

Since making my Heroine Make mascara discovery, I've recommended it to everyone experiencing similar lash woes. My younger cousin, who is also blessed with short lashes, recently made the switch and she loves it. Currently, I am on my third tube, and I'm not looking back. After all these years of searching, I am happy to say that I have finally found my mascara match made in heaven.