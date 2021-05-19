I tried TikTok's favorite mascara — it's worth the hype and only $9

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If there's one thing I've learned in my quest for affordable makeup that works great, it's that TikTok usually has the answer. So, when I started seeing video after video singing the praises of Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, I did what any beauty-product-obsessed person would do and picked some up in my local beauty aisle.

Maybelline says the Sky High line is designed to lengthen and volumize lashes without weighing them down. The formula's claim to social media fame comes from an infusion of bamboo extract and fibers, which supposedly helps to achieve "limitless length" from every angle.

As someone who grew up using the brand's iconic Great Lash Mascara, I was hopeful. I'm nothing if not brand-loyal, and at the end of the day, I often turn back to trusted brands like Maybelline because I know exactly what I'm getting: great results.

I took the shiny pink tube, which cost me about $9, home and gave it a try. The results were honestly a bit surprising, but in the best way possible.

I've done my time getting eyelash extensions or applying falsies to achieve the perfect long-lashed makeup look, but this mascara, which comes in varying shades of black and waterproof black, took my lashes from just hanging out on my face to completely commandeering my makeup look.

I won't say my eyelashes look as long as they have when I've gotten extensions, but I will say it's a close second, especially since I'm saving hundreds of dollars and hours of time spent in a salon.

Courtesy Terri Peters

What I love most about this product is that it's buildable. The more I layer on, the longer my lashes appear. So, I frequently apply three coats from root to tip. Just make sure you give your lashes time to dry between coats, or else the formula can get a bit clumpy. In times when I rush and apply coats too quickly, I find using a lash comb is the easiest way to thin out clumps and separate lashes.

Big-eyed beauties will love this mascara's flex tower brush, made with a bendable design to reach even your tiniest lashes. It's even large enough to cover all of your lashes in one swipe! The wand tends to hold a lot of product, so I make sure to twirl it within the tube to scrape off excess product before applying.

Courtesy Terri Peters

The waterproof formula gives this mascara an extra boost of staying power. I live in Florida, where I'm often in the water or sweating under a hot sun, so I need makeup that won't smudge during long summer days. Now, this Maybelline must-have is my go-to mascara, since I know it won't budge no matter how often I wipe my face, rub my eyes or take my sunglasses on and off.

Whether I'm going for a light makeup look or full-face glam for an evening out, this mascara is essential for completing any look. And when it comes to helping me feel beautiful and have fun with makeup, Maybelline has done it again, just like it has for most of my life.

