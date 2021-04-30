My new go-to mascara has over 32 million views on TikTok and is only $9

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

There are very few mascaras on the market that I haven’t tried. As a beauty writer, I know just how hard a good mascara is to come by, and most of them fall short of their endless promises to make your lashes look longer and thicker. I’ve tried layering different formulas, caking on too much of one product and even paying upwards of $30 for a single tube — but I’m still left with makeup that flakes off, clumps up and runs down my face. Of course, this was before I got my hands on the L’Oréal Telescopic Mascara.

After seeing the hashtag #lorealtelescopic spike to over 32 million views on TikTok, then trying the $9 product myself, there’s no denying that this drugstore mascara is the one to beat.

This mascara is so good, it rivals my favorite false eyelash extensions. The formula promises ultimate definition and 60% longer lashes, which I would have to agree is a pretty accurate estimate. After applying just one coat, my lashes have never looked longer or fuller. With a second layer, I'm able to plump and curl them to perfection.

My bottom lashes are very short in length, but the sleek precision wand makes it easy to reach those baby hairs in the corners of my eyes and lengthen them with just a single swipe. The flexible tapered brush features short bristles to help place and spread the product exactly where I need it, resulting in less mess and no clumping. The tube also prevents me from wasting product, thanks to its snug opening that removes excess mascara from the applicator when the wand is removed.

Courtesy Casey DelBasso

While the smudge-free formula is long-lasting, I found that it can be easily removed with a gentle makeup remover wipe and a little rubbing, which is a huge plus. Though the mascara I tested was not waterproof, it is available in a waterproof option.

When compared to other luxury brands, it’s clear that TikTok users prefer L’Oréal’s Telescopic Mascara for lengthening and precise application. With over 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, I think they might be onto something.

“I’ve tried every mascara there is under the sun, and after the first stroke of this one on my lashes for the very first time, I was blown away,” one reviewer wrote.

“Great mascara!” another five-star reviewer raved. “This mascara really helps lengthen my short stubby lashes and doesn’t give me clumps!”

Ready to join me and millions of TikTok users in trying this trending beauty product? Do yourself a favor and add this $9 mascara to your daily makeup routine.

For more stories like this, check out: