If you've ever gotten eyelash extensions, there's a good chance you're as obsessed with them as I am. I've been indulging in the beauty service for a while now and haven't looked back, so much so that I almost forgot mascara existed — until a recent lash emergency had me reaching for a tube for the first time in two years.

After being invited to a last-minute event, I grabbed my phone to make a refill appointment, but panicked when I was told my eyelash technician was already booked for the day. I debated buying a fake pair of lashes from the beauty supply store, but I was short on time. Plus, I had zero experience applying temporary eyelash strips. My best option was mascara. I happened to have an unopened tube of the L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Lash Magnifying Mascara and — without much of a choice — quickly swiped the product on. And I'm so glad I did.

It gives my lashes length and volume

After applying the L'Oréal mascara to my lashes, I couldn't stop batting them. My natural lashes are short and thin, but this formula made them look fuller, thicker and more elongated. I was stunned.

Even my date seemed to notice, as he went out of his way to say my eyes looked gorgeous. That was the first time he had ever complimented my eyes (and he’s seen me with eyelash extensions several times), so I assumed it had something to do with my new mascara.

I have sensitive eyes, so as much as I love how good this mascara makes my lashes look, I love how it makes them feel even more. The product is very soft and gentle on each strand, thanks to its nourishing formulation that includes jojoba oil and a conditioning serum. The formula's texture was also smooth going on and stayed that way, even while adding more layers. If you’re looking for something to make your eyes pop, provide a flake-free performance and never clump up, I recommend adding this mascara to your makeup kit.

This mascara is saving me so much money

I’m based in Atlanta, Georgia, where the average price of getting professional individual eyelash extensions can range from $120 to $300. Even before discovering extensions, my mascara of choice was still a pretty penny — about $26. But for less than $10, this drugstore magnifying mascara gives me plenty of volume and length, so I get the same benefits without the monthly bill or costly maintenance.

The waterproof formula is no joke

Surprisingly, the formula lasted about 8-10 hours the first time I tried it. While wearing it another time, I took a 45-minute spin class and noticed that none of the mascara flaked or smeared on my all-white sweat towel.

But as impressive as its staying power is, when it comes time to taking this mascara off, things get a little tricky. According to the brand, the product is supposed to remove easily with warm water, but it took three gentle washes with my cleansing bar and a sponge before my eyes were makeup free. To be fair, I had added several coats beforehand and all of my lashes (even the very few remaining fake lashes) survived the washes.

Although this particular product is designed for mature skin, it feels like it's created to care for all strands, not just aging lashes. That being said, I’m in my 40s and I have to admit: I love it. The jury is still out on whether or not I’ll stop getting individual lash extensions, but at least now I found my new go-to for when I want to save money, achieve a mascara-only look or forget just how busy my lash tech is.