Your head-to-toe fall beauty guide is here: 7 essentials for the season

So, you've got your fall wardrobe underway with these tips from style expert Amy Goodman; now it's time to get your fall beauty routine in order. While you might have gotten lax with your skin care regimen during the warmer months, maintaining a consistent routine for the colder months is crucial to help protect it from the elements.

Skin care isn't just about cleansers and moisturizers, though, which is why Sarah Eggenberger, senior editor-at-large for NewBeauty, stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share everything that should be in your beauty cabinet this fall. From your skin and hair to your nails, Eggenberger's beauty edit covers all the bases.

Read on for the seven beauty products you won't want to go without this fall.

Beauty products for fall

Exfoliating is essential for sloughing off dead skin cells. Bi-weekly exfoliation can help your skin absorb other products such as moisturizers and serums, Eggenberger says. This scrub is also formulated with vegan ingredients such as bamboo extract and jojoba oil beads that work to cleanse and polish the skin.

Chapped lips are coming, so keeping them hydrated before the cold fronts hit will be helpful. Eggenberger shared that since our lips don't produce their own moisture, you'll see signs of aging on your pout first. Consider this formula "therapy" for your lips — it exfoliates, heals and nourishes them, so you can enjoy their supple and healthy feel.

This rich lotion is packed with plant extracts such as chamomile and rosemary that help to hydrate the skin. It's a protective cream that one TODAY editor never leaves home without, and the ingredients are also dermatologist approved.

This mascara will provide results you can see long after you take it off at the end of the day. It's infused with a biotin peptide to help lashes stay in place and look healthier and stronger over time.

Ditch your foundation and concealer and opt for this 2-in-1 complexion stick instead. Though it doesn't provide all-over coverage, it will give you the touch-ups you need to get through the day without putting on a full face of makeup.

Once you've locked down your fall nail inspiration, it's time to choose a bold color that will make a statement this season. Eggenberger notes that Cote polishes come in a variety of colors that you can pull off this fall, and they're also free of major toxins, are chip resistant and deliver long-lasting shine.

If summer wreaked havoc on your hair, a nourishing masque like this one can help bring it back to life. It deeply conditions locks to reverse damage from heat styling, chemicals and more, leaving you with shinier, stronger tresses.

