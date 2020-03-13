Two TODAY editors never leave home without this $13 cream for dry skin

"Sunflower seed oil, lanolin, sweet almond oil, beeswax, glyceryl linoleate and cholesterol are all great moisturizing ingredients, for any season," New York City based-dermatologist Dr. Hadley King told TODAY. Though King has not used the product herself, based on the ingredients she says "it looks to be an effective moisturizer."

Shop TODAY's director of commerce, Jen Birkhofer, uses the cream on her hands daily and finds that a little bit goes a long way, and can even be used on other areas affected by dry or rough skin. "I often rub it on my elbows, knees or ankles if they are dry," Birkhofer said.

To use the moisturizer, simply apply it like you would any other hand cream or lotion, and let the "skin food" do the rest of the work.

Because the rich formula is so thick, Shop TODAY's senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach says it's perfect for nighttime use. "I like to use it before I go to sleep on my hands, elbows and even my face to soothe extreme dryness and rough skin," she said.

Amazon reviewers agree that it's best for restoring moisture to the skin overnight.

"I love this product! It smells amazing! I have combination skin that is very sensitive and I live in Arizona so I’m usually trying to combat the dry air," one reviewer wrote. "I use this at night and it keeps my skin moisturized and smooth."

Another reviewer found the scent of the natural product pleasing. "As a nurse, my hands are always dry and this is my favorite go to when I need to moisturize for overly dry hands and fraying cuticles," the reviewer wrote.

According to the brand, it can be used as a makeup primer, a highlight for cheekbones and can even be used for cuticle repair.

The cream can also be used as a face mask, according to Jeannel Astarita, esthetician and founder of Just Ageless Beauty and Body Lab in Manhattan. "For the face, if you have normal or combination skin, but maybe experience more dryness in the winter, you can use it as a moisturizer at night over your regular serums, or try using it like a super nourishing face mask by letting it sit on the skin for 10 minutes and then wiping away with warm water and a soft muslin cloth," Astarita told TODAY.

However, before applying the cream to your face or large areas of your body, you might want to test it on a small area of skin. According to San Francisco-based dermatologist Dr. Caren Campbell, ingredients such as lanolin and beeswax are common contact allergens.

The brand also has an entire line of products that are designed to nourish your skin using natural ingredients, and Brach has a few favorites that she includes in her skin-care regimen.

"I love the entire Skin Food range! I use the lip butter, body butter ($19) and have a tube of the ultra-rich hand cream on my nightstand," Brach said.

