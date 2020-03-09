Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If you're not following Drew Barrymore on Instagram, you're truly missing out. Not only does the actress post sneak peeks of her daily life and funny videos that remind us all why she's a national treasure, but she also regularly treats her followers to some helpful skin care and beauty tips.

Though she has her own makeup line, Flower Beauty, Barrymore doesn't shy away from sharing her favorite products from other brands as well. She typically dubs this series of daily tips as "Beauty Junkie Week," and it's always full of practical advice and affordable favorites.

From inexpensive facial oils to a surprising pimple hack, here are some of Barrymore's best beauty tips.

Her go-to face oils for glowing skin

Barrymore knows a thing or two about great skin, and her two favorite facial oils might just be the secret behind her glowing complexion.

The most affordable of the two is the Now Solutions E-Oil, which retails for under $12. Barrymore said it's "incredibly hydrating" and one of the purest vitamin E oils she's found so far.

She also recommended Sunday Riley's Juno Antioxidant and Superfood Face Oil if you're looking for a blend packed with nourishing vitamins. This one retails for $36 and features broccoli seed oil for a healthy dose of antioxidants, while cranberry seed oil provides vitamins A, C, E, and K.

"It's one of the first products that made me fall deeply in love with skin care," she told her followers while applying the product.

Her go-to mask for hormonal breakouts

"Why am I 45 with the skin of a prepubescent boy?" Barrymore sings in a recent video.

Even celebrities aren't immune to adult acne, so the 45-year-old reaches for the Caudalie Purifying Mask when she faces unexpected breakouts. It features white clay and grapeseed oil to unclog pores and help reduce their appearance.

"Right now, I'm having a wonderful bout of adult acne, so I really need this right now, and I love it," Barrymore said of this mask.

Her favorite hair brushes for tangle-free locks

So what does an A-list actress use to brush her hair? Barrymore has both a high-end and affordable recommendation.

First up is the pricey yet popular option from Mason Pearson. The soft bristles are designed to evenly distribute oil throughout the hair, while the gentle texture is meant to reduce split ends and scalp irritation.

She also reaches for the Wet Brush Original Detangler when she wants something more affordable. The classic brush is a TODAY editor-favorite for its ability to ward off tangles.

Barrymore says both are great for distributing your natural oils through the hair.

"They both drag through the follicle what's naturally coming from you, which is supposed to be brought through the hair," she told her followers.

Her tips for clearing up spots overnight

If you have a pimple that you can't resist popping, Barrymore has a handy tip for keeping the swelling down. Put some ice on it! According to the actress, icing a popped pimple will help the zit reduce in size and scab over quickly.

She also advises reaching for a bottle of Visine to reduce redness.

"Put the Visine on the redness, and I swear to God, it really lightens it up," she said.

Her tip for perfect nose hair maintenance

It's easy to forget nose hair maintenance when dealing with a busy beauty routine, but Barrymore says it's a little step that can make all the difference.

Her advice? Instead of using an electric razor, she reaches for a pair of Tweezerman rounded scissors to trim in and around her nostrils.

"They're rounded so you can actually get right in the nostril and start trimming around it," she explained. "And because they're rounded at the ends, they won't cut you. They're safe to use in and around the nose."

She follows up the trim by licking a q-tip and cleaning up the inside of her nostrils as a final step.

"It's those funny little steps that we tend to forget, but when we go out in the world, those little details make a big difference," she said.

