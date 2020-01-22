This bestselling hand cream is perfect for dry, cracked winter skin

According to the brand, the cream works by forming a protective layer to lock in moisture and repair your skin. It is recommended to apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering and before you go to sleep, but you can also reapply as needed throughout the day.

Amazon customers have been leaving tons of positive reviews, with many writing that a jar lasts a surprisingly long time.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

"I wash my hands a lot and do quite a bit of housework, so this lotion works very well on dry hands," one reviewer wrote. "A little bit goes a long way."

"Boy does this hand cream do its job!" one reviewer wrote after seeing the results. Amazon

Reviewers note that using a small amount of product works best, as it will absorb into your skin without leaving behind a residue.

"This cream is glycerin-based and is wonderful," one customer wrote. "All you need is a tiny application (I mean tiny, fingernail-sized amount, otherwise it won't absorb properly) and rub it into [the] problem area (i.e. knuckles or sides of finger). I use mine throughout the day at work and at nighttime for extra healing."

Amazon

Many reviewers even said they saw a difference after just a few uses.

"This product made a major difference after just one [use]! Here I am weeks later and my hands have no cracks, look younger and are no longer red. Can O'Keefe's fix potholes too!?!" one reviewer joked.

The cream is also a hit in the Shop TODAY office, as it's been a go-to product for Associate Commerce Editor Megan Foster for years.

"I lived in Colorado for years and the dry air took a major toll on my hands," Foster said. "I tried everything from coconut oil to vaseline, but nothing worked until I found O’Keefe’s. Immediately, I felt relief and found that within two days of use, my cracked hands were almost completely healed."

Most reviewers noted that the jar is small enough to slip into a bag or pocket, but the brand also offers a smaller tube-sized version that is available in a pack of two for just $3 more.

Your hands are a good place to start when boosting your winter skin care routine, and this hard-working cream might just be what your regimen is missing.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!