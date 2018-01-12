Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

I’m not going to sugarcoat it: I hate winter. I’m that girl who gets cold even on chilly summer days, so when fall rolls around, I pretty much resign myself to feeling frozen for months on end. Since my hands, in particular, are constantly cold on a normal basis, a great pair of winter gloves is a major necessity for me.

It feels like I’ve been on the hunt for the perfect pair of gloves to keep my hands warm forever, and it took quite some time to find one. For years, I’d heard that Ugg gloves were the real deal, and were perfect for frigid winters, so five years ago, I splurged and treated myself to a pair.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

Ugg Bow Waterproof Sheepskin Gloves, $155, Zappos

The adorable bow detail on the Ugg Bow Waterproof Sheepskin Gloves spoke to me, so I went for a gray pair that I knew would match all my coats. At $155 on Zappos, these gloves aren't cheap, but they're definitely worth it. And five years later, they've held up swimmingly, and they’re just as warm as they were the day I bought them.

Most gloves I’ve owned in the past have only served as a Band-Aid fix to my ongoing problem with cold hands, but these Ugg gloves truly keep them nice and toasty. Thanks to their thick sheepskin lining providing insulation, these gloves help me face what seems like increasingly cold winters with ease.

Since they’ve been so good to me, I’ve admittedly babied these gloves, and avoid wearing them in extreme weather — no blizzards for these babies! Granted, they are waterproof, and they quickly dry off if you touch a wet or snowy car handle while wearing them, but I prefer not to risk testing their snowball-making abilities and ruin a good thing.

The Ugg Bow Waterproof Sheepskin Gloves have limited availability at the moment, but I also have my eyes on the Ugg Slim Genuine Shearling Tech Gloves, available at Nordstrom for $155. They look just as warm as my pair, but are also perfect for touch screens. That sounds like shear genius to me!

In the mood for something new this winter? These chic styles (that are all best sellers on Amazon) are sure to fit the bill.

Tomily Touch-Screen Fleece Gloves, $10, Amazon

Amazon Tomily Touch-Screen Fleece Gloves, $10, Amazon

Fleece lining and sassy button detailing set this pair of gloves apart from the crowd. Oh, and it just happens to be Amazon's best selling pair!

Alpine Swiss Leather Dressy Gloves, $10, Amazon

Amazon Alpine Swiss Leather Dressy Gloves, $10, Amazon

Looking for gloves that are warm but not bulky? This leather pair could be a match. The sleek gloves feature a stretch wrist fastener and warm fur trim, so you get comfort, function and style all in one.

Redess Touch-Screen Leather Gloves, $20, Amazon

Amazon Redess Touch-Screen Leather Gloves, $20, Amazon

The wool and fleece lining and 360-degree touch-screen function combine to provide warmth and convenience in this leather pair of gloves. The 4.6-star rating (out of five stars) doesn't hurt either!

IL Caldo Screentouch Gloves, $9, Amazon

Amazon IL Caldo Screentouch Gloves, $9, Amazon

Made out of cotton with a wool lining, these touch-screen gloves are light yet warm. "Great quality and they literally fit like a glove!" wrote one reviewer. "I love them. They are snug, thin and easy to maneuver around with them on."

Knolee Lined Thick Touch Gloves, $10, Amazon

Amazon Knolee Lined Thick Touch Gloves, $10, Amazon

More than 1,000 customers reviewed this sleek pair of gloves, and it's no surprise. With its bright array of color options and classic design, this is a great transitional glove to get you through those cold days that aren't quite reminiscent of a polar vortex.

