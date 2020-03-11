This dermatologist-approved makeup remover is a TODAY editor favorite

According to the brand, one bottle of the makeup removing water sells every two seconds. To use micellar water, you simply soak a cotton pad with the cleanser and wipe it over your face and eyes until all makeup is removed.

Shop TODAY's senior commerce editor Adrianna Brach uses Bioderma Sensibio H2O to remove makeup and cleanse her face as part of her nightly routine.

"I discovered Bioderma over five years ago from a makeup artist and I've used it ever since!" Brach said. "I wear contacts and mascara every day, so before I wash my face at night I use this on a cotton pad. It's incredibly gentle and effective at removing waterproof liner and mascara without irritating my lids or eyes."

Even when she doesn't wear makeup, Brach says she relies on it as a routine cleanser.

"You'd be surprised at how well this cleanses skin without having to lather up and rinse!" she said.

Experts say it's ideal for sensitive skin

Dr. Melissa Kanchanapoomi Levin, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Entiere Dermatology, recommends the cleanser often and is even a fan of the product herself.

"I actually love the Bioderma Micellar Water — the oil molecules of micellar water surround makeup and dirt and gently remove the residue off the skin. It's one of my go-to recommendations for gently but effectively removing makeup," Levin told TODAY.

The cleanser is also fragrance-free, which San Francisco-based dermatologist Dr. Caren Campbell says makes it a good pick for sensitive skin.

"If you are going to use a micellar water, I do encourage patients to look for fragrance-free options as those are less likely to be irritating or cause issues," Campbell told us.

Key ingredients in Bioderma Sensibio H2O, such as fatty acid esters, are meant to help to soothe irritated skin while removing makeup. Unlike other makeup removers, no rinsing is necessary to ensure results — all you have to do is pat your face dry and move on to the next part of your morning or nighttime routine.

Micellar water's hydrating properties distinguish it from other cleansers, according to New York City-based dermatologist Dr. Hadley King.

"Dry and sensitive skin types may benefit most from micellar water because it is so gentle and hydrating," King told TODAY. "A typical foamy wash can strip the skin and leave behind harsh chemicals, further drying out dry and sensitive skin. And unlike many toners, micellar water does not contain alcohol and never stings."

Reviewers say it's suitable for daily use

The cleanser has amassed more than 3,000 verified reviews on Amazon and holds a perfect five-star rating on Dermstore's website.

"I have semi-sensitive skin and this product is amazing! It comes exactly as shown," one verified Amazon purchaser wrote. "Good for taking off eye makeup! Maybe not so good for super heavy eye makeup or waterproof eyeliner, but I usually just use mascara and pencil eyeliner and it works well for that."

The brand says the product is suitable for daily use, and one Amazon reviewer wrote that it's also a great option for a light cleansing in the morning.

"I use this morning and night and love it. I use it in the morning for a light wash and use it at night to remove makeup before I wash," one Dermstore reviewer wrote. "It's the BEST for removing makeup, even eyeliner and mascara. Have purchased several large bottles and the travel-size bottles for trips."

Another verified Amazon purchaser found another purpose for the cleanser.

"In addition to removing all makeup, this product is great for making adjustments to your makeup if you mess up. Use a Q-tip, wet it with this product, and dab away at where you made a mistake," the reviewer wrote. "Since it's not oil-based, once it's dry, you can go ahead and do your makeup there like nothing ever happened."

So whether you're looking to remove a full face of makeup, or simply fix a few smudged mistakes, this micellar water might be what your routine is missing.

