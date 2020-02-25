My makeup lasts all day long thanks to this 'shine control' primer

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
If you’re one of those people who removes a full face of flawless makeup at the end of the day: I envy you.
It's not that I don't love taking off my foundation after a long day — I just wish my makeup stayed put from dawn to dusk. Many people I’ve encountered complain about fading makeup after a few hours. And until recently, my luck was no different.
I always heard about the wonders of wearing a makeup primer, but I wasn’t completely convinced. However, when one of my favorite skin care brands released a new primer, I had to give it a try.
Neutrogena Shine Control Matte Primer and Serum
The Neutrogena Shine Control Matte Primer and Serum is designed to banish excess oil while magnifying skin, providing a smooth surface for makeup.
I use it after washing my face, over my morning moisturizer. All it takes is a few drops to give my skin a soft, matte look without drying it out. After applying the primer, I continue with my normal makeup routine consisting of concealer, foundation, powder and eye shadow.
The standout ingredient in the serum is rice protein, which is a skin-conditioning agent, according to the Environmental Working Group. I noticed the primer's hydrating effects the first time I used it and loved how supple my skin felt throughout the day.
I don’t have oily skin, but one verified Amazon customer said it's great for keeping skin shine-free.
“I have clear skin and wear this by itself to avert shine. Works great," wrote the reviewer.
“This is the only facial primer I use, and I have tried a lot of ‘oil control’ products in the past," explained another. "Luckily, a little goes a long way with this small tube.“
My favorite quality of the Neutrogena Shine Control Matte Primer is that it doesn’t have that initial sticky feel like some other brands I’ve used in the past. It's the most important characteristic, in my opinion, and other reviewers call out the light consistency and neutral scent of the product.
“It has no smell and is so light you don't feel like you have anything on your face," said one.
I've only tried the matte primer, but Neutrogena also makes two others — the Hydro Boost Glow version and the Healthy Skin radiant version. The first is infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and the second with peptides for radiant, younger-looking skin.
For the affordable price and quality product, I don't think I'll be searching for another primer anytime soon.
