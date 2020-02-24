My days of painfully dry skin are over thanks to this vitamin C moisturizer

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.
I thank genetics for my fairly problem-free skin. No matter which brand of makeup or skin care I use, I never experience the backlash of breakouts.
Just because my skin is free of acne doesn't mean it's clear of all issues. Whether it's summer or winter, my face can't catch a break from dryness.
I've tried all the tricks in the book — from coconut oil to face masks to aloe vera and more. No matter what I used, my face would get dry and flaky as the day progressed. But when I found the Belei Vitamin C Moisturizer from Amazon, my days of painfully dry skin ceased.
Belei Vitamin C Moisturizer
Belei is Amazon's in-house skin care line and it includes everything from moisturizers to serums to masks and more. The collection is formulated without parabens, sulfates or phthalates — all of which may cause irritation and hormone imbalances. In addition, the brand claims each product is tested by dermatologists.
I've tried a few products from the line, but the one that stood out the most was the vitamin C moisturizer. It includes ingredients like aloe leaf juice, hyaluronic acid and a botanical complex that may reveal smoother skin with daily use.
After washing my face in the morning, I immediately put on the Belei moisturizer. It only takes a small amount to hydrate my entire face, meaning that the 2-ounce bottle has lasted me a long time.
I find that while it's extremely moisturizing, it doesn't have a sticky consistency. This is ideal since I immediately follow the application with my go-to makeup routine.
Verified buyers agree that it doesn't leave any residue after use. "I have used this product daily and for two weeks. I put it on in the morning after I shower. It is nongreasy and after a few minutes it dries without looking overly shiny."
Other verified reviewers love the texture of the moisturizer. "This is my 'day time' facial moisturizer as it is lightweight and is good for sensitive skin."
Though I haven't noticed a major difference in the brightening of my skin, I've noticed that my face feels much smoother after application. Some verified buyers even say the tone of their skin has shown improvements.
"With Belei, I've had beautiful soft skin and I can already see some of my skin tone even out, and my usually dry winter skin is no longer a problem!" another verified review wrote.
At this point, I can't imagine going a day without using my Belei Vitamin C Moisturizer.
