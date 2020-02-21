This bestselling $22 blow-dryer makes styling my hair easier than ever

It costs a little over $20 and has more than 2,200 positive verified customer reviews. I figured it could up my hair game a little bit.

There were a couple of features that caught my eye: infrared heat technology for shine and softness, and tourmaline ionic technology for reduced frizz and increased shine. These are all things my poor hair could use!

In addition to the hair dryer itself, it also comes with a concentrator and diffuser attachment.

The concentrator focuses the air on one section of hair, allowing me to use my dryer a bit like a curling iron. I simply apply direct heat to my hair when wrapped around my brush for a light curl.

This dryer’s concentrator was easy to snap on and off and was not overly hot to the touch after using it on high.

It boasts a few different settings

The hair dryer features settings for warm and hot, as well as low and high. I like to use the high/warm combination to dry the majority of my hair and then use low/hot when curling it on the round metal brush.

There’s also a “cool shot” feature, which you can use after heating the hair on the brush to help “set” the curl. These features all worked well for me.

It dries hair quickly

It also dried my hair quickly, which as a busy mom and entrepreneur, is always appreciated. Plus, it's lightweight and not very loud.

It adds shine to my hair

What about shine and frizziness? Believe it or not, I could see a measurable difference in how my hair looked and felt. After using this dryer, my hair was more straight, soft and shiny. It looked quite a bit less out of control.

I’ll take it!

