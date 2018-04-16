Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

A blow dryer is the one beauty gadget we likely all have but don't give much thought to — until the frantic morning when that trusty hair dryer goes kaput.

Let's be honest: The options for buying a new one are endless and it's hard to figure out what's worth the money. That's why TODAY Style talked to celebrity hairstylists and experts to get the scoop on the best hair dryers around.

BaBylissPro Rapido LT 1875-Watt Dryer, $100, Sally Beauty

"I absolutely love the BaBylissPro Titanium Rapido Dryer for its lightweight and powerful motor that dries hair super fast. It’s ionic to enhance shine and help reduce frizz. This dryer will last years and years of use. The best part is you get a professional grade blow dryer at a consumer-friendly price," said celebrity hairstylist Julius Michael, who worked with "Real Housewives" stars Ramona Singer, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna.

BaBylissPro Ceramix Xtreme Dryer, $100, Amazon

Hairstylist Melissa Parizot of Cutler Salon in New York's SoHo neighborhood is a fan of the BaBylissPro ceramic dryer, which is specifically designed to protect hair from heat damage thanks to four temperature settings. Parizot has worked with celebrities like "Real Housewives" star Dorit Kemsley and model Hailey Baldwin.

BabylissPro Porcelain Ceramic 2800 Dryer, $80, Amazon

"I personally use the porcelain ceramic dryer by BaByliss Pro. It has a porcelain heating element for longevity and it is 2000 watts, so it is hot and fast. That heat can be intense, so I make sure to use a thermal heat protectant, so I'm keeping the hair healthy. The BaByliss also has a long cord so I can move around and it is priced very well," said Tyson Daniel, owner of Seven Salon and Seven hair care platform educator.

T3 Featherweight 2 Hair Dryer, $139, Walmart

"I love the T3 Featherweight dryer. It has built-in ions that cut down drying time and make it easier to get shiny, smooth hair with little frizz!” said Jennifer Yepez, Kérastase celebrity hairstylist whose clients include Alessandra Ambrosio, Salma Hayek and Bella Hadid.

Solano Supersolano 3500 Lite Professional Hair Dryer, $101, Walmart

"I love the Solano Supersolano 3500 Lite hair dryer. It has phenomenal power with fantastic air and temperature control. It is a professional-grade hair dryer at a great price. They also take a beating and keep going, lasting for years!" said Michael Duenas, Garnier’s consulting celebrity stylist who works with Tiffani Thiessen.

Rusk Engineering W8less Professional 2000-Watt Dryer, $80, Amazon

Savannah Fincher, corporate educator for Blo Blow Dry Bar, likes this Rusk hair dryer because of it's lightweight and also emits far-infrared heat, which helps dry the hair faster without causing frizz.

Velecta Paramount Temp XXP Blow Dryer, $140, Amazon

"Velecta Tempo is the dryer I ultimately chose for the salon. The 10-foot cord makes all the difference," said Monica Nguyen, general manager of Seven Salon in Bellevue, Washington. As general manager, Nguyen is responsible for choosing a dryer that her team of more than 60 professionals will all like.

Nguyen also shared a few more of her favorites on the market:

Elchim Classic 2001 Dryer, $146, Amazon

Hot Tools Tourmaline Tools 2000 Turbo Ionic Dryer, $70, Amazon

BaBylissPro Nano Titanium Dryer, $82, Amazon

Fincher also recommended the BabyBliss Pro Nano dryer as a budget-friendly option. The Amazon best seller list also has several options under $50 (one as low as $9!) that reviewers swear by.