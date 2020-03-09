This $30 hair dryer works better than my friend's $500 hair dryer

When I first moved to New York City, my go-to hair dryer — as if in protest to my cross-country life change — broke down and started smoking. After a few attempts at turning it on without burning my apartment down, it died — along with my dreams of going out to dinner with my hair down.

The next day, I was prepping for a trip out of town and headed to CVS for a quick fix. That’s when I found it: the lime green Conair InfinitiPro hair dryer.

It's small

The first thing I liked was its size. It’s pretty small to begin with, but its design allows you to twist it into a compact rectangle that’s perfect for packing in overnight duffels and gym bags.

It works quickly

Courtesy of Jen Birkhofer

I love how fast it is. It dries my hair in about five minutes. I’m not sure how it works so hard, but this Conair somehow dries my hair in half the time my other dryers usually take to blow out my kinky strands.

I recently brought it on a trip to Mexico where one of my friends proudly whipped a fancy $500 blow-dryer out of her bag. “It’s the best,” she proclaimed.

I borrowed it and I have to say, I disagree. Hers was definitely nice and quiet, but for a quick dry, this Conair is my go-to.

This hair dryer makes my hair silky smooth in minutes. I'm never letting go. Courtesy of Jen Birkhofer

Long story short: I love it

My lime green Conair hair dryer is probably the most embarrassing beauty tool I own. It’s a horrendous color, and it’s undeniably uncool when placed next to my girlfriends’ “fancy” hair dryers.

It's the opposite of cool, but it's effective. That's what matters! Courtesy of Jen Birkhofer

But it is the best hair dryer in the world, and, lucky for you, it now comes in other colors.

Here are the other tools I use for an at-home blow-out:

A co-worker told me, “Jen, you’re the only person in the world who uses a round brush” — and if I’m wrong, I don’t want to be right. This brush helps me pull my hair straight as it dries while adding curl to the ends. Apparently, boar bristles are supposed to be good for your scalp and add shine to your hair.

I first tried Living Proof products at a hair salon, and I haven't looked back since. I love the smell of this 5-in-1 treatment, and I swear it helps my thin hair maintain its shape and volume throughout the day.

This article was originally published on June 18, 2018.

