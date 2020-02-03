Hoda and Jenna share the 2 products they can't live without

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Have you ever thought to yourself, "How did I live without this for so long?"

With so many innovative items on the market, it's no surprise that everyone has that one "thing" that makes their life better.

Maybe it's a helpful kitchen tool or a problem-solving accessory. No matter what it is, we know that feeling of wanting to share your discovery with the world.

TODAY's own Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager are no exception. Better yet, they wanted to share the life-changing products they're currently coveting with the audience.

Read on to see what Hoda and Jenna can't live without.

Hoda's Pick

Hoda can't live without her DIY face scrub which she whips up mixing coconut oil and baking soda. She actually learned this trick from Tiffany Haddish and realized the simple recipe can easily fit into her skin care routine.

This coconut oil has nearly 200 reviews on Amazon with an impressive 4.7-star rating. It's rich in nutrients that help moisturize skin and can also be used to cook, remove stains and even remove makeup.

Who knew a simple household essential could be so versatile? Baking soda can be used to deodorize laundry, clean countertops or in Hoda's case, exfoliate your skin.

Best of all, it doesn't take a lot of effort to create this simple scrub: Add baking soda and coconut oil in a small dish, mix it up and apply it directly to your face. Rub the solution into your skin in circular motions to gently exfoliate.

After a couple of minutes, rinse your skin with water and pat dry with a clean towel. In next to no time, you'll have softer and smoother skin that feels rejuvenated.

Jenna's Pick

Jenna loves this unique and flavorful honey that's just $7.

The sweet-heat combination of this chili-infused honey is a quick and easy way to add flavor to any dish. From pizza to hot wings, cheese and cocktails, this delicious condiment is Jenna's favorite pantry must-have.

Bushwich Kitchen Bee's Knees Spicy Honey

Upgrade your favorite dish with this spicy honey from Bushwick Kitchen. This option combines a mix of chili peppers and wildflower honey for a bold and spicy flavor. No matter your pairing preference, it will give your treat a kick of flavor.

The honey has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon and buyers say the fusion of ingredients is versatile and not overpowering. For only $15, it's a great addition to the dinner table or for a fun get-together.

