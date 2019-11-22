11 game-changing hair products from the People and TODAY Beauty Awards

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

This morning's People and TODAY Beauty Awards topic is hair — and what better time of year to focus on your locks. The dry winter air can take a major toll on the health, feel and moisture of your hair which is why you should be prepared with the best products to tackle the environmental stressors.

Join style director Andrea Lavinthal and TODAY contributor Jill Martin as they show us the winners of the Beauty Awards in the hair category. Each product you see was analyzed and voted on by a team of over 30 beauty lovers — meaning that you'll see top-notch items picked by people just like you.

Check out 11 hair products to buy before they sell out this holiday season.

This made-for-heat brush is a hot buy this year. It's super easy to use while blow-drying and the metal barrel quickly locks in styles for a fun at-home blowout.

What good is a detangling spray without a good brush, This one from Conair can be used on wet or dry hair and works well if you're looking for a painless and soft finish.

Best in hair sprays

It's tough to gain substantial volume without some texture in your hair. This tropical-scented spray will have your second-day hair looking like you just walked off the red carpet.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Smell beautiful white jasmine scents while using this innovative volume hair spray. It produces a light mist and won't weigh down you hairstyle.

Whether you have curly hair or hair that doesn't cooperate after you get out of the shower, you can use this shea butter cream detangling spray for those hard-to-brush locks.

Best in shampoos

Smell the sweet scents of chamomile and rose while using this dry shampoo. It comes in a spray bottle so you can quickly freshen up your dull hairstyle.

Tested and loved by many, this Herbal Essences shampoo will leave your hair feeling soft and moisturized. Users say that despite being sulfate-free, this shampoo leaves their hair feeling lightweight and looking healthier.

Free of silicones, dyes and parabens, this shampoo will help to make your hair extremely silky. The ingredients aim to purify and revive hair so that you can achieve natural movement and shine.

Best in hair tretments

These single-dose tubes of deep conditioner will help repair damaged hair from straightening, heating styling and pollution. The Pro-Vitamin B5, lipids and natural glycerin target damaged areas and increase resiliency.

If you're looking for a buidup removing scrub, you may want to opt for this one from Kristin Ess. People and TODAY testers said it was the best at removing that pesky buildup without over-drying their hair.

For under $5, you can get this in-shower hair styling shot. It will help you cut down on getting your hair in tip-top shape since it smooths hair instantly — meaning you wont need to us a straightener after blow drying.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!